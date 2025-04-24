Craig Burley calls out Real Madrid players for thinking like individuals instead of a team in their nervy win over Getafe in LaLiga. (2:26)

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the remainder of the season, including Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, because of a left adductor injury.

Camavinga, 22, came on in the second half of Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga win at Getafe but left Madrid with 10 men when he was unable to continue after getting hurt.

Although Madrid have not specified a recovery time, a source has told ESPN that Camavinga will miss Madrid's last five league games, with the player expected to be sidelined for more than one month.

The France international is a doubt for the Club World Cup.

"Following tests carried out today on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle. His recovery will be assessed," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Ancelotti revealed after the game that it was difficult that both Camavinga and David Alaba, who also got hurt, would recover in time for Saturday's game.

Madrid begin the Club World Cup against Al Hilal on June 18 and also take on Liga MX club Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the group stages.

Camavinga has scored two goals in 35 games in all competitions for Madrid this season.

He missed Madrid's 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in August with a knee injury and was sidelined with a hamstring problem earlier this year.