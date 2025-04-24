Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City at the end of the season, the already-relegated Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Vardy, 38, has painted himself into Leicester folklore during his 13 years leading the line, scoring 198 goals in 495 appearances and playing a pivotal role in a miraculous Premier League title triumph in 2016.

The England international has also collected an FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles with the Foxes, and has been hailed as their "greatest-ever player" in a club statement.

"I've been here so long that I truly never thought it would end, so this has not only been really difficult for me to write but also a really difficult decision to make," Vardy said in a video published on his social media.

"Leicester City has been my second home and my extended family and my life for 13 years. The club, the city, the people mean so much to me and my family. It's a place that has shaped the lives of our kids who have been so lucky to call Leicester home for so long. But for me the time has come to say goodbye."

Vardy's last campaign with Leicester hasn't been a memorable one, with the club's relegation already confirmed. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side sit 19th with just 18 points, and Vardy's last game for the club will be on May 18 against Ipswich Town.

He insists he is not yet calling time on his career.

"My only regret, and I'm devastated about this, is that I'm not saying farewell to you [the fans] on the back of a much better season," Vardy added. "This isn't the way I wanted my career here to finish.

"This isn't retirement. I want to keep playing and doing my enjoy most: Scoring goals. Hopefully there are a few more for Leicester between now and the end of the season and many more in the future. I might be 38 but I still have the desire and ambition to achieve so much more."

Vardy has scored just seven goals for Leicester this season, with his best campaign for the club coming in 2015-16 when he struck up a superb relationship with Riyad Mahrez on the way to a shock league title. Leicester were 5000-1 outsiders heading into the season.

"Jamie is unique," stated Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. "He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection.

"On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season."