Jamie Vardy's iconic moments in pictures as he signals Leicester City exit

Jamie Vardy joined Leicester City in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town and his heroics quickly cemented him as key figure in the team's rise to the Premier League.

He famously led the line during Leicester's miraculous 2015-16 title-winning season, breaking the record for scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games.

Over his career at the club, Vardy became their all-time Premier League top scorer and a symbol of the club's highs and lows, with Premier League triumphs, relegations and everything in between.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Vardy joined championship side Leicester City in 2012 from Fleetwood Town.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

After two seasons of proving himself in the Championship, Vardy helped Leicester to the Premier League for the first time since 2003.

Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

During Leicester's miraculous title-winning campaign, Vardy broke the record of scoring in the most consecutive games, finding the back of the net in 11 straight matches.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In the 2015-16 season, Vardy helped Leicester to lift the Premier League trophy after a stellar season.

Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

With the Premier League under his belt, Vardy went on a Champions League adventure with Leicester, He scored twice in Europe that season, with group-stage games against Porto, Club Brugge and Copenhagen. They beat Sevilla in the round of 16 before being knocked out to Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In 2021, Vardy added another trophy to the cabinet in Leicester as he captained the side to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

After a tumultuous season in 2023, Leicester were relegated back down to the Championship with 22 defeats in the Premier League. However, Vardy captained the side straight back up to the top flight as they were crowned champions in the second tier of English football in 2024.

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

It would be a false dawn for Vardy and Leicester. The club will spend next season back down to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League, with Vardy announcing he will depart from the club after 13 years.

He has seven goals this season, and 198 goals in a Leicester shirt as he bids for two more to reach the 200 mark.