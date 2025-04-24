Mark Ogden debates whether Marcus Rashford could return to Man United under Ruben Amorim. (2:28)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández believes River Plate teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono is destined to play in Europe.

Considered among the most promising talents in Argentina, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder is a reported target of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

"He's showing that he has a European future," Fernández told ESPN F 12 of Mastantuono. "You can see it."

Fernández, a youth product of River Plate, is closely following Mastantuono's progress.

Mastantuono gained promotion to River's first team in January 2024.

The Argentina under-20 player has scored three goals and set up two more in 12 appearances across all competitions for River this season.

"He's an incredible player," Fernández said. "He's doing very well and has shown great talent. In my opinion, he's a star. I wish him the best and hope he can achieve all his goals. Hopefully he can also help us in the national team."

Mastantuono, who will turn 18 in August, has a contract with River until December 2027 and has a release clause set at €45 million ($51m).