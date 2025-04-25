Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season has entered the closing stages with the battles for the major honours, European qualification, relegation and promotion hotting up.

Here's a roundup of what's at stake, and what could be decided, in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1.

This page will be updated through to the end of the European season.

Premier League

Last day: May 25

Title

Most teams have played 33 games going into the weekend.

Liverpool (79) could be confirmed as champions on Sunday when they play at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot's team need only one point from their final five fixtures, as they hold a 12-point lead over Arsenal (67, 34 matches) who have four matches still to play.

CONFIRMED

1. Liverpool (33, 79)

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 33 79 +44 2 - Arsenal 34 67 +34 3 - Man City 34 61 +23 4 - Nottm Forest 33 60 +14 5 - Newcastle 33 59 +18 6 - Chelsea 33 57 +18 7 - Aston Villa 34 57 +5 8 - Bournemouth 33 49 +12 9 - Fulham 33 48 +3 10 - Brighton 33 48 0

In 2025-26, the Premier League will have five teams in the Champions League due to the performance of its clubs in Europe this season, and that means the top five will qualify for the UCL.

Liverpool have already booked their place, with Arsenal on the brink of sealing their spot -- as it stands, they need five points to guarantee it.

Five teams are battling for the remaining three places, with Manchester City (61, 34 matches), Nottingham Forest (60) and Newcastle United (59) holding them right now. Chelsea (57) and Aston Villa (57, 34 matches) will be hoping to fight their way into those key positions.

Man City appear to have the most favourable fixture list, with Chelsea the trickiest.

Remaining games - UCL race Man City Nottm Forest Newcastle Chelsea Villa G34 Brentford (H) Ipswich (H) Everton (H) G35 Wolves (H) Palace (a) Brighton (a) Liverpool (H) Fulham (H) G36 Southampton (a) Leicester (H) Chelsea (H) Newcastle (a) Bournemouth (a) G37 Bournemouth (H) West Ham (a) Arsenal (a) Man United (H) Spurs (H) G38 Fulham (a) Chelsea (H) Everton (H) Nottm Forest (a) Man United (a)

If Manchester United or Tottenham win the Europa League -- they are both in the semifinals -- the Premier League will have an additional sixth team in the Champions League (it would be seven in total if Arsenal were also to win the UCL and finish outside the top four.)

As it stands, sixth (Chelsea) will enter the Europa League, and it will go to one of the teams in the Champions League section.

Sixth will be joined by the FA Cup winners, with the semifinals taking place this weekend at Wembley. On Saturday, Villa take on Crystal Palace; Man City meet Nottingham Forest 24 hours later.

If Palace, who are 12th, win the FA Cup then there will be no knock-on effect to the league places; the Eagles will be in the Europa League.

However, if Forest, Man City or Villa win it and finish in the top six, the Europa League place will go to seventh -- almost certainly to one of the teams listed in the UCL race.

If Chelsea win the Conference League -- they are also in the semifinals -- they are guaranteed at least a place in the Europa League, but will play in the Champions League if they finish top five. Their final position could also influence the allocation of European places.

Newcastle are guaranteed at least a place in the Conference League as they won the Carabao Cup. But if Newcastle finish in the top six, to play in the UCL or UEL, the Conference League place goes to seventh.

If the FA Cup winners and Newcastle finish in the top seven, the Conference League place goes to eighth. AFC Bournemouth (49) are eighth, followed by Fulham (48), Brighton & Hove Albion (48), Brentford (46) and Palace (45, 34 matches), so there's every reason for these five clubs to play as though the season is still alive.

Relegation (3)

CONFIRMED

19. Leicester (33, 18)

20. Southampton (33, 11)

Southampton (11) and Leicester City (18) have been relegated, and will be joined by Ipswich Town (21) on Saturday if they fail to win at Newcastle, or if West Ham United win or draw at Brighton.

Leeds United and Burnley have been promoted back to the top flight from the Championship; another team will come up via the playoffs. Sheffield United and Sunderland have booked two of the four playoff places, with the final taking place on May 24.

LaLiga

Last day: May 25

Title

Remaining games Barcelona Real Madrid G34 Valladolid (a) Celtic Vigo (H) G35 Real Madrid (H) Barcelona (a) G36 Espanyol (a) Mallorca (H) G37 Villarreal (H) Sevilla (a) G38 Athletic (a) Real Sociedad (H)

All but two teams have played 33 matches, so there are five rounds to be played.

There's only one LaLiga fixture this weekend, because Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night. (stream LIVE from 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Barcelona (76) hold a four-point advantage over Real Madrid (72). The meeting of the two sides at Barcelona's temporary home, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, on Sunday, May 11 could be must-win for Los Blancos.

Champions League (5)

CONFIRMED

1. Barcelona (33, 76)

2. Real Madrid (33, 72)

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 33 76 2 - Real Madrid 33 72 3 - Atlético 33 66 4 - Athletic Club 33 60 5 - Real Betis 33 54 6 - Villarreal 32 52 7 - Celta Vigo 33 46 8 - Osasuna 33 44 9 - Mallorca 33 44 10 - Real Sociedad 33 42

Like the Premier League, LaLiga will have five teams in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both assured of being in the competition, while Atlético Madrid (66) are almost there with a maximum of 70 points required.

Athletic Club (60) in fourth are strong favourites to qualify, though they have work to do.

It then looks like it will be a straight battle for the last UCL place between fifth-placed Real Betis (54) and Villarreal (52, 32 games). Villarreal host Espanyol on Sunday in their game in hand and can climb into the top five.

Barcelona winning the Champions League cannot change the LaLiga allocation. But if Athletic Club win the Europa League -- they are in the semifinals -- and finish outside fifth or sixth, then the top six will play in the Champions League next season.

Europa League (2)

As either Barcelona or Real Madrid will win the Copa del Rey, the place for the cup transfers to the league -- so sixth and seventh will enter the Europa League. One place is likely to go to Villarreal or Real Betis, but there's a close race for seventh.

Celta Vigo (46) hold seventh now, followed by Osasuna (44), Mallorca (44), Real Sociedad (42) and Rayo Vallecano (41). They are the most likely candidates, though Espanyol (39, 32 games) could come into contention if they beat Villarreal.

Real Betis are in the Conference League semifinals, with the competition earning a spot in the Europa League, but to impact the LaLiga allocation they would have to finish eighth or lower, which is highly unlikely.

Europa Conference League (1)

This will go to eighth place, held right now by Osasuna, with the same list of teams battling it out as noted in the Europa League section. There's a small chance Getafe (39) could push into contention.

Relegation (3)

CONFIRMED

Real Valladolid (16) became the first team to be relegated on Thursday evening when they lost 5-1 to Real Betis.

It then seems to be a battle between four clubs for the final two places. Leganés (30) look in major trouble in second bottom, with Las Palmas (32) in the last relegation place. Just out of it, for now, are Alavés (34) and Girona (35).

Sevilla (37) probably have enough of a buffer to avoid a shock relegation -- but they do host Leganés on May 4 and Las Palmas on May 13, so defeats would completely change the picture. Then it's Leganés vs. Las Palmas on the penultimate weekend.

Two of Elche, Levante and Racing Santander look like taking the automation promotion places from LaLiga2, with a third team coming up through four-team playoffs.

Bundesliga

Last day: May 17

Title

All teams have played 30 matches, with four games to be played.

Bayern Munich (72) can be crowned champions on Saturday if they win at home to Mainz, and Bayer Leverkusen (64) drop points when they host Augsburg

Champions League (4)

CONFIRMED

1. Bayern Munich (30, 72)

2. Bayer Leverkusen (30, 64)

Bundesliga table GP PTS GD 1 - Bayern 30 72 +58 2 - Leverkusen 30 64 +29 3 - Frankfurt 30 52 +16 4 - RB Leipzig 30 49 +10 5 - Freiburg 30 48 -4 6 - Mainz 30 47 +12 7 - Dortmund 30 45 +10 8 - Bremen 30 45 -6 9 - Gladbach 30 44 +2 10 - Augsburg 30 43 -7

Bayern and Leverkusen have already secured their places, leaving two to play for.

Eintracht Frankfurt (52) and RB Leipzig (49) are in the box seat in third and fourth but they still have a lot of work to do with a host of clubs in the chasing pack. SC Freiburg (48), Mainz (47), Borussia Dortmund (45), Werder Bremen (45), Borussia Monchengladbach (44) and even 10th-placed FC Augsburg (43) can all be considered in contention.

With four rounds to play, everything could still change -- especially as Frankfurt and Leipzig play each other on Saturday.

Europa League (2)

Fifth place (Freiburg going into the weekend) will be in this competition, with the same clubs listed above in contention.

For the second successive season, the DFB Pokal sees a Bundesliga club take on a lower league side. Last season, Leverkusen beat then-2. Bundesliga strugglers Kaiserslautern.

This time VfB Stuttgart will play Arminia Bielefeld, who incredibly are in the third division. The winners of the final will qualify for the Europa League.

This time VfB Stuttgart will play Arminia Bielefeld, who incredibly are in the third division. The winners of the final will qualify for the Europa League.

Stuttgart are in 11th on 41 points and very unlikely to finish in the top six, so there will be no transfer of the place to the league. If Arminia Bielefeld, who are second in the 3. Liga, produce a shock win in the final, they are set to play in the Europa League as a second or third division club

Conference League (1)

Sixth place (now Mainz) will enter the Conference League. Once again, it's the teams in the Champions League section fighting for the position.

There's an outside chance that Stuttgart could bridge the six-point and five-place gap to finish sixth, which would send the Conference League place to seventh if they were to win the cup final.

Relegation (2+1)

Two teams are relegated automatically, while third-bottom takes on third place in the 2. Bundesliga in a playoff.

Nothing is decided, but it's looking like the bottom three is set -- it's just a question of in what order. Holstein Kiel (19) and VfL Bochum (20) are in the drop zone, with 1. FC Heidenheim (22) -- who played in the Conference League knockout rounds in February -- in the playoff spot. There's an eight-point gap to St. Pauli (30) and TSG Hoffenheim (30) in 14th and 15th place respectively, who look safe.

In 2. Bundesliga, FC Cologne and Hamburg are a few points clear and look well-placed to come up automatically, but three points separate five teams for the playoff place, which is held by 1. FC Magdeburg.

Serie A

Last day: May 25

Title

It looks to be a two-horse race with five games to go, with Internazionale (71) and Napoli (71) neck and neck.

There's a small chance third-placed Atalanta (64) could muscle in, but that looks an outside bet.

Champions League (4)

Inter and Napoli only need a point to secure Champions League football. Atalanta are in a strong position but have work to do.

Bologna (60) hold the final UCL spot, chased by Juventus (59), Lazio (59), AS Roma (57) and Fiorentina (56).

There's some big clashes coming up which will have a huge impact on the final outcome:

April 27: Inter vs. Roma

May 4: Roma vs. Fiorentina, Bologna vs. Juventus

May 11: Atalanta vs. Roma, Lazio vs. Juventus

May 18: Inter vs. Lazio

If Inter win the Champions League, there will be no impact on the Serie A places.

Europa League (2)

Fifth place (Juventus going into the weekend) will play in the Europa League, which will also be a battle between the clubs listed above.

The Coppa Italia final sees Bologna play AC Milan on May 14 -- 11 days before the league season finishes. Milan (51) are ninth and struggling to qualify for Europe, eight points behind sixth; winning the Coppa Italia could be their best hope.

Sixth place (now Lazio) in the league will earn a Europa League place if Bologna win the final and finish in the top five.

Fiorentina are in the Conference League semifinals with the winners getting a place in the Europa League. This could not benefit another Serie A club.

Conference League (1)

At present this goes to sixth (Lazio), subject to whether Bologna win the Coppa Italia and where they finish.

If Bologna lift the trophy and finish top six, seventh (Roma) will be in the Conference League spot. If so, that actually gives AC Milan an outside chance if they can bridge the six-point gap to Roma.

Relegation (3)

Monza (15) look doomed and could be relegated this weekend if they lose away to Juventus and Leece beat Atalanta.

It's a fierce battle for the last two spots between Empoli (25), Venezia (25) and Lecce (26). You also wouldn't feel too safe if you supported Cagliari (30), Parma (31) or Hellas Verona (32).

In Serie B, Sassuolo have already been promoted with Pisa very likely to join them in second. One of six clubs will also come up through the end-of-season playoffs.

Ligue 1

Last day: May 17

Title

There are four rounds of games left, and Paris Saint-Germain (78) secured the title with ease.

Champions League (3+1)

France gets three automatic places, with fourth place entering the UCL in the third qualifying round.

CONFIRMED

1. Paris Saint-Germain (30, 78)

It's a very, very close battle in France, with six clubs in realistic contention to play in the Champions League along with PSG next season.

Marseille (55) and AS Monaco (54) sit in the League Phase spots, with Lille (53) in the qualifying round place. Lille host Marseille on May 4.

The trio are being hunted down by Nice (51), Lyon (51) and Strasbourg (51).

Nice and Strasbourg both have to play PSG in the next two gameweeks, which makes them outsiders for the UCL. Lyon go to Monaco on May 10.

Europa League (2)

Fifth place (Nice) will be in the Europa League, with eighth-placed Lens (45) and ninth-placed Brest (44) needing big runs from here.

However, if PSG win the Coupe de France final on May 24, the UEL place will pass to sixth (now that's Lyon).

In the cup final PSG play Stade de Reims, who are 13th and will not finish in a domestic European place.

Conference League (1)

At present, this goes to sixth (Lyon) and is a battle between clubs listed.

If PSG take the Coupe de France, seventh will be in the Conference League -- a position held by Strasbourg.

Relegation (2+1)

Montpellier (15) are rock bottom and will be relegated on Sunday if they fail to beat Reims, or if both Le Havre AC (27) and Saint-Etienne (27) avoid defeat on Saturday

Saint-Etienne sit in the second automatic relegation place ahead of Le Havre, but they could drag in Angers (30), Nantes (31) or Reims (32). Saint-Etienne go to Reims in the penultimate gameweek.

Third bottom will playoff against a Ligue 2 club, with the top two up automatically. Lorient, Paris FC and Metz are fighting for the two automatic spots with three matches to be played.