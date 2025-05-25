Steve Nicol believes the referee has "messed up big time" in disallowing Aston Villa's goal in their 2-0 defeat to Man United, denying them Champions League qualification. (1:00)

The 2024-25 season is almost over, with the battles for the major honours, European qualification, relegation and promotion having reached their conclusion.

Here's a roundup of what's been decided in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1.

This page will be updated through to the end of the European season.

Premier League

Season completed

Title

Liverpool (83) were confirmed as champions on April 27, with four games to spare.

CONFIRMED

1. Liverpool (38 games played, 84 points)

2. Arsenal (38, 74)

3. Man City (38, 71)

4. Chelsea (38, 69)

5. Newcastle (38, 66)

17. Tottenham (Europa League winners)

In 2025-26, the Premier League has been allocated five teams in the Champions League due to the performance of its clubs in Europe this season, meaning the top five will qualify for the UCL. Liverpool and Arsenal (71) have booked two of them.

In addition, Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, which earns a place in the Champions League. So the Premier League will have six teams in the UCL and nine in Europe.

That left three spots up for grabs on the final day, with five teams battling it out. Manchester City (71) eased to one place with a 2-0 victory at Fulham.

There was a huge UCL showdown at the City Ground, with Chelsea (69) winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (65) to take fourth.

Newcastle United (66, +21) held on to a UCL place on goal difference in fifth despite losing at home to Everton, with Aston Villa (66, +7) defeated at Man United.

Man City beat Fulham to make sure they would be playing in the Champions League. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

CONFIRMED

6. Aston Villa (38, 66)

12. Crystal Palace (FA Cup winners)

Aston Villa in sixth are joined by the FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace. (stream a replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.)

If Chelsea win the Conference League there will be no impact on the Premier League places.

CONFIRMED

7. Nottingham Forest (38, 65)

Forest were left having to be content with a place in the Conference League.

Relegation (3)

CONFIRMED

18. Leicester (38, 25)

19. Ipswich (38, 22)

20. Southampton (38, 12)

Southampton (12), Ipswich Town (22) and Leicester City (25) have been relegated.

Leeds United and Burnley were automatically promoted back to the top flight from the Championship; with Sunderland joining them after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

Serie A

Season completed

Title

The tight title race came to a head on Friday when either Napoli (82) or Internazionale (81) could have won the Scudetto.

Both won 2-0, with Napoli's victory over Cagliari ensuring they were crowned champions.

Napoli won the title on the final day. ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images

Champions League (4)

CONFIRMED

1. Napoli (38 games played, 82 points)

2. Inter Milan (38, 81)

3. Atalanta (38, 74)

4. Juventus (38, 70)

Napoli and Internazionale had already been joined by Atalanta (74). The fight for the last spot was decided on the final day, with Juventus (70) winning 3-2 at Venezia to secure it.

If Inter win the Champions League there will be no impact on the Serie A places.

Europa League (2)

CONFIRMED

5. Roma (38, 69)

9. Bologna (Coppa Italia winners)

Bologna (62) booked Europa League football after they won the Coppa Italia, beating AC Milan 1-0 in the final.

AS Roma (69) took the league place with a 2-0 win at Torino on Sunday.

Conference League (1)

CONFIRMED

6. Fiorentina (38, 65)

Fiorentina (65) sneaked into the Conference League spot by winning 3-2 at Udinese, edging out Lazio (65), who lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Lecce, on head-to-head record.

Relegation (3)

CONFIRMED

18. Empoli (38, 31)

19. Venezia (38, 29)

20. Monza (38, 18)

Monza (18) were relegated at the start of this month.

They were joined by Venezia (29) due to the home defeat to Juve, while Empoli (31), who lost at home to Hellas Verona, were relegated by Lecce's (34) shock win at Lazio.

In Serie B, Sassuolo and Pisa have been promoted. One of four still active clubs will also come up through the end-of-season playoffs. Spezia, Cremonese, Cesena and Palermo are still in the race for the last place.

LaLiga

Season completed

Title

Barcelona (85) were crowned champions on May 15.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Clasico and won the title a few days later. Getty Images

Champions League (5)

CONFIRMED

1. Barcelona (38 games played, 88 points)

2. Real Madrid (38, 84)

3. Atlético Madrid (38, 76)

4. Athletic Club (38, 70)

5. Villarreal (38, 70)

Like the Premier League, LaLiga will have five teams in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona, Real Madrid (84), Atlético Madrid (73), Athletic Club (70) and Villarreal (67) booked their places.

Europa League (2)

CONFIRMED

6. Real Betis (38, 60)

7. Celta Vigo (38, 55)

As Barcelona won the Copa del Rey, the place for the cup transfers to the league -- sixth and seventh will enter the Europa League. One place goes to Real Betis (60), and the other was won by Celta Vigo (55), who beat Getafe on Saturday to book their place after an eight-year absence from European competitions.

Europa Conference League (1)

CONFIRMED

8. Rayo Vallecano (38, 52)

Rayo Vallecano (52) earned a spot in the Conference League as they drew 0-0 with Mallorca on Saturday to finish eighth. This only their second time reaching European competition in the club's history, and the first time since 2000-01.

Vallecano took the place on head-to-head record over Osasuna (52), who had the better goal difference but that's not the first tiebreaker.

Relegation (3)

CONFIRMED

18. Leganés (38, 40)

19. Las Palmas (38, 32)

20. Real Valladolid (38, 16)

Leganés beat rock-bottom Valladolid on Saturday, but still got relegated after Espanyol defeated Las Palmas. With that, Leganés join Real Valladolid (16) and Las Palmas (32), who were already slated to drop from Spain's top division.

It's a very tight race for the final automatic promotion place from LaLiga2 with one game to be played. Levante are promoted, with Elche, Real Oviedo and Mirandés in contention for second. A third team comes up through four-team playoffs.

Bundesliga

Season completed

Title

Bayern Munich (82) won the title on May 4.

Bayern Munich have reclaimed their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Champions League (4)

CONFIRMED

1. Bayern Munich (34, 82)

2. Bayer Leverkusen (34, 69)

3. Eintracht Frankfurt (34, 60)

4. Borussia Dortmund (34, 57)

Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen (68) had already secured their places weeks ago, leaving a three-horse race for the final two spots on the final day.

Borussia Dortmund (57) booked a place on the final day, along with Eintracht Frankfurt (60) who won at Freiburg to cling on to a spot in the top four.

Europa League (2)

CONFIRMED

5. Freiburg (34, 55)

9. Stuttgart (DFB Pokal winners)

Only fifth qualified via league placing, with SC Freiburg (55) having to make do with a spot in the Europa League.

For the second successive season, the final of the DFB Pokal saw a Bundesliga club take on a lower-league side. Last season, Leverkusen beat then-2. Bundesliga strugglers Kaiserslautern.

This time VfB Stuttgart played Arminia Bielefeld who, incredibly, are in the third division and have been promoted as champions.

Stuttgart lifted the trophy, and secured a place in the Europa League, with a 4-2 win at the Olympiastadion in Berlin (stream a replay on ESPN+, U.S. only).

Stuttgart finished ninth on 50 points, so there is no transfer to the league.

Conference League (1)

CONFIRMED

6. Mainz (34, 52)

Mainz (52) drew 2-2 at home to Leverkusen on the final day to finish sixth, though as it turned out they could have lost and still taken the Conference League qualifying round spot.

Relegation (2+1)

Two teams are relegated automatically, while third-bottom takes on third place in the 2.Bundesliga in a playoff.

CONFIRMED

17. Holstein Kiel (34, 25)

18. VfL Bochum (34 25)

VfL Bochum (25) and Holstein Kiel (25) are down, with 1. FC Heidenheim (29) unable to avoid the playoff after losing to Werder Bremen on the last day.

In 2.Bundesliga, Hamburg and FC Cologne are promoted. SV 07 Elversberg will face Heidenheim in the playoff. The first leg on Thursday finished 2-2, with the return to be played on Monday.

Ligue 1

Season completed

Title

Paris Saint-Germain (84) secured the title with ease on April 5.

If PSG win the Champions League there will be no impact on the Ligue 1 places.

Paris Saint-Germain romped to the Ligue 1 title. FRANCK FIFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Champions League (3+1)

France gets three automatic places, with fourth place entering the UCL in the third qualifying round.

CONFIRMED

1. Paris Saint-Germain (34, 84)

2. Marseille (34, 65)

3. AS Monaco (34, 61)

4. Nice (34, 60)

Marseille (65) and AS Monaco (61) sealed the direct spots with a game to spare.

Nice (60, +25) thrashed Brest 6-0 to secure the place in qualifying on goal difference ahead of Lille (60, +16).

Europa League (2)

CONFIRMED

5. Lille (34, 60)

6. Lyon (34, 57)

Lille are in the Europa League by league position.

PSG beat Stade de Reims 3-0 in the Coupe de France final on Saturday, which meant the UEL place for the cup winners passed to sixth-placed Lyon (57, +19) on goal difference.

NB: Lyon are provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 on financial grounds, which could affect European allocation.

Conference League (1)

CONFIRMED

7. Strasbourg (34, 57)

Strasbourg (57, +12) were also beneficiaries of PSG's cup final success, with the Conference League place dropping down one place to seventh.

Relegation (2+1)

CONFIRMED

17. Saint-Etienne (34, 30)

18. Montpellier (34, 16)

Montpellier (16) went down in April.

Relegation for Saint-Etienne (30) was confirmed when they lost at home to Toulouse on the last day. Le Havre AC (34) looked certain to be in the relegation playoff with their game at Strasbourg level in the ninth minute of added time, but the late winner lifted them out of the bottom three and dumped in Stade de Reims (33).

Lorient and Paris FC have secured promotion from Ligue 2, with Metz to play Reims in the relegation/promotion playoff final -- the first leg was 1-1 with the second leg on Thursday.