Carlo Ancelotti is once again the front-runner for Brazil's vacant coaching job, sources told ESPN Brasil.

Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) fired coach Dorival Júnior last month and had considered Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus as a potential replacement.

Ancelotti, whose contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2026, has been CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues' preferred choice to lead Brazil ever since Tite stepped down after the 2022 World Cup.

Although Ancelotti has publicly reiterated his desire to continue at Madrid, his position has come under intense pressure since Madrid's 5-1 aggregate elimination at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Madrid are still in the race for LaLiga but are four points off leaders Barça with five games left.

The CBF is closely monitoring Saturday's Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, knowing that a defeat could lead to Ancelotti's dismissal.

When asked about his future, Ancelotti recently said: "There's nothing to say. We'll talk about it at the end of the season."

A source told ESPN that talks between CBF representatives and Ancelotti's entourage have resumed in recent weeks.

An agent and two Brazilian intermediaries are in Madrid, and as well as sending daily reports, they have held talks with Ancelotti's son, Davide, and the coach's representatives about the Brazil job.

The source confirmed that neither the CBF nor Ancelotti will make a move until the Italian manager's future at Madrid is resolved.

The CBF has officially denied the presence of any representatives in Europe and state that "the matter is being dealt exclusively by Rodrigo Caetano, the men's national team coordinator and by CBF president Rodrigues" and that "no other person is authorized to speak about the case on behalf of the confederation."

Rodrigues also stressed that the CBF's technical commission is monitoring matches on site and producing reports aimed at providing information on the coach to be chosen.

Rodrigues' aim is to name the new manager in the coming weeks to prepare for the next squad announcement on May 26 for the June FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Sources said that Brazilian forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, who already work with Ancelotti at Madrid, would also welcome the arrival of the experienced tactician to the national team.

While Ancelotti is the No. 1 candidate, the CBF is not ruling out Jorge Jesus as a contender.

The former Flamengo manager has a contract with Al Hilal until after the FIFA Club World Cup but could reach an agreement to leave the Saudi outfit next month to guide Brazil.