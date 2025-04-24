Take a look at the incredible numbers and trophies behind Thomas Müller's Bayern Munich career as the 35-year-old announces he will leave the club this summer. (0:58)

Bayern Munich midfielder/forward Thomas Müller has rejected a contract offer from FC Cincinnati, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by German publication Bild.

Müller, 35, announced earlier this month that he will leave Bayern as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Cincinnati owns Müller's MLS discovery rights, a mechanism that acts as a right of first refusal for the team, though those rights can be traded to another MLS team in exchange for salary cap space.

Cincinnati's current roster structure only allows for it to have two Designated Players, but the club could opt to modify that structure to allow a third when the summer transfer window opens on July 24.

Müller is a Bayern Munich legend having won 12 Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, eight German Super Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles. He has scored over 260 goals for the Bavarian giants in over 780 appearances across all competitions.

This season he has recorded six goals and six assists in all competitions.

At international level, Müller has scored 45 goals in 131 appearances for Germany, and was part of the side that claimed the 2014 World Cup.