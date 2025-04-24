LEEDS, England -- A player from a third-division English club was sentenced to 14 months in prison Thursday for causing the death of a cyclist three years ago, West Yorkshire police said.

Lucas Akins, a forward for League One team Mansfield, was driving a Mercedes when it struck 33-year-old cyclist Adrian Daniel at an intersection near Huddersfield on March 17, 2022. Daniel died 10 days later.

Akins, 36, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after having previously admitted causing a death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Akins, who played in Mansfield's game on Monday, was also disqualified from driving for a year.

Lucas Akins has been jailed for 14 months. Chris Vaughan/Getty Images

"The club is considering its position with regards to Lucas and will be making no further comment at this stage," Mansfield said in a statement that also offered "sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Adrian Daniel."

Daniel's wife, Savanna, said in a statement after sentencing that "three years of hell, three years of avoidance and adding further to my trauma has finally come to a close today with Akins' sentencing," according to the West Yorkshire police announcement.

"Never being allowed to fully live the reality of Adrian's absence," she continued, "because of the farce Akins has made of the justice system and the chances offered to him, has finally been put to bed and this man is no more deserving of any further of my time or concern."

It should have been resolved sooner, she added, which "makes a mockery of any remorse that Akins offers for his actions."

Akins has made several appearances for the Grenada national team.