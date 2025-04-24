Transfer rumors, news: Man United eyeing move for Éderson

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Éderson, while striker Rasmus Højlund is attracting interest from Juventus as a potential Dušan Vlahović replacement. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Brazil in talks again with Ancelotti's camp

- Source: Bayern's Müller rejects Cincinnati offer

- Sources: Arsenal confident in Zubimendi deal

Atalanta midfielder Éderson is linked with a move to Manchester United (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Talks are ongoing between the Manchester United hierarchy regarding a summer move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield in the next transfer window amid uncertainty over the future of Casemiro, and it is reported that they see the 25-year-old as their "dream" option to instantly upgrade manager Ruben Amorim's squad. Securing a deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international is expected to be difficult, with multiple clubs such as Manchester City also linked with him.

- Juventus are building their shortlist of replacements amid plans to part ways with striker Dušan Vlahović in the summer, reports Calciomercato. Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is reported to be one of the names high up on the Bianconeri's shortlist, while they are also looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is attracting interest from multiple clubs in the Premier League. It is believed that the Serie A club are keen to move on from Vlahović to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026, and it looks as though they could make several additions to their forward line following a disappointing campaign that sees them currently fifth and 12 points off the top of the table.

- A move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué is being lined up by Manchester City, reports TEAMtalk. It is said that manager Pep Guardiola is a "big admirer" of the 19-year-old, with the Citizens very interested in a deal during the next transfer window after sending scouts to watch him on multiple occasions. Two other clubs are reported to also be keeping tabs on his situation, though any move is expected to be difficult, with PSG only willing to listen to offers of €100 million.

- Manchester United are interested in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, reports Football Insider. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, and it is believed that manager Ruben Amorim sees him as a potential third-choice goalkeeper option. Woodman, who previously starred for Newcastle United, has made 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

-Two clubs are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain youth centre-back Axel Tape, reports RMC Sport. Bayer Leverkusen are reported to be at the front of the queue for the 17-year-old France Under-18 international centre-back, but Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on him, with PSG not seeing a route for him to the current first team squad.