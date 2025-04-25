Open Extended Reactions

Raphinha is struggling to agree a new contract with Barcelona as Saudi Pro League clubs watch on, while Manchester United are keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Éderson. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Sources: Brazil in talks again with Ancelotti's camp

- Source: Bayern's Müller rejects Cincinnati offer

- Sources: Arsenal confident in Zubimendi deal

Raphinha is enjoying the best season of his career with Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

- Raphinha isn't happy with some elements of the new contract on the table from Barcelona, which could open the door to a mega-money offer from the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal have reportedly already outlined highly lucrative terms to the Brazil international, who would prefer to reach agreement to stay at the LaLiga club. Diario Sport reports that the 28-year-old, who has two years remaining on his deal, considers there to be "significant differences." Barça's proposal is a one-year extension, with a year's option, but the player wants two full years through to 2030, when he would be moving toward his 33rd birthday. Raphinha is also unhappy with the salary, but the club are prepared to insert an attractive release clause of just €80m.

- Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Atalanta regarding a summer move for midfielder Éderson, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their midfield in the next transfer window amid uncertainty over the future of Casemiro, and they see the 25-year-old as their "dream" option to instantly upgrade manager Ruben Amorim's squad. Securing a deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international is expected to be difficult with multiple clubs, including Manchester City, also linked.

- Newcastle United are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 22-year-old has a release clause worth around £30 million, which becomes active once Ipswich are relegated and that can be confirmed on Saturday ... if they fail to win at Newcastle. The England under-21 international, who has scored 12 Premier League goals in a team which has struggled badly, would give the Magpies a different offensive option at a value price.

- Atlético Madrid are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero this summer, reports The Times. Romero said recently he wants a new experience, though Spurs are hopeful they can get the 26-year-old central defender to sign a new contract; if not, they will seek a transfer fee of £60m. Romero still has two years left on his deal, but the situation is more serious with Bentancur, as his terms expire in 2026. Atlético are one of a few European clubs who will move for Bentancur if he doesn't extend.

- There's set to be an "auction" for River Plate star Franco Mastantuono, says Diario AS. The newspaper cites multiple reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are very interested in the 17-year-old playmaker, though he does have a €45m release clause. According to AS, Real Madrid are also ready to make a move for the Argentina under-20 star, but no club has yet made an offer. The player has a contract at River through to 2026, and can move to Europe once he turns 18 in August -- after playing at the Club World Cup.

ESPN's Sam Marsden considers Raphinha's contract situation.

Barcelona have a long list of contract renewals to work through, starting with Lamine Yamal, who is set to sign an extended deal when he turns 18 this summer, and then focusing on the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Eric García and Andreas Christensen, whose terms all expire in 2026. However, they also must prioritise Raphinha given his explosive form this season. The Brazilian has contributed 53 goals and assists across his 49 appearances. It makes sense, therefore, that negotiations have started over a new contract, with his current deal up in 2027, but Diario Sport suggest there are "significant differences" between the two parties so far. The fact the report suggests Barça would be prepared to include a release clause of €80m -- something they also did with Ousmane Dembelé prior to his move to Paris Saint-Germain and Ronald Araujo earlier this year -- gives a glimpse into how the talks might be progressing. Barça certainly don't want to lose Raphinha but he turns 30 the December before his deal ends and he is not always viewed through the same prism as young players like Yamal and Pedri. And, as he heads into his 30s, they may be reluctant to pay him what his form this season perhaps deserves. In these situations, a clause can be the best case scenario for everyone. Barça protect Raphinha's value, while also giving him a slight raise, while the player retains an element of control over his future should Saudi Arabian or Premier League clubs come calling in the future. There is time, but Barça may get twitchy if the situation is not resolved by the end of the year.

- Juventus are building their shortlist of replacements as they plan to part ways with striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer. Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is reported to be one of the names high up. They are also looking at Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who is attracting interest from Man United. (Calciomercato)

- A move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué is being lined up by Manchester City. Manager Pep Guardiola is a "big admirer" of the 19-year-old, with two other clubs also keeping tabs. Any move is expected to be difficult, with PSG only willing to listen to offers of €100m. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United and PSG could go head to head for Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka. The 30-year-old midfielder is valued at €40m, with Barcelona also linked. (TMW)

- Two clubs are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain youth centre-back Axel Tape. Bayer Leverkusen are reported to be at the front of the queue for the 17-year-old France under-18 international centre-back, but Tottenham Hotspur are also keen. (RMC Sport)

- Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who has spent this season on loan at Strasbourg, has emerged as a target for Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club are looking to spend no more than €30m on a new No. 1. (kicker)

- Leverkusen, meanwhile, have reached verbal agreement to sign to sign Tim Oermann, 21, from VfL Bochum. The centre-back, who will represent Germany under-21s at this summer's European Championship, is expected to cost €4m and is seen as a replacement for Jonathan Tah. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Nottingham Forest have stepped up their interest in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz and have held talks with his agent, Kia Joorabchian. The Brazil international will leave Turin in the summer after a failed move from Aston Villa. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester United are interested in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, and boss Ruben Amorim sees him as a potential third-choice option. (Football Insider)

- Andreas Christensen has no intention of leaving Barcelona in the summer. The Denmark international is about to move into the final year of his contract and his happy to run it down. (Diario Sport)

- West Ham would be receptive to an offer of £10m-15m for midfielder Tomas Soucek, 30, who is interesting Leeds United for their Premier League return. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle are close to signing Rangers prospect Oliver Goodbrand. The 16-year-old left-back is able to sign professional terms with the Gers this year, but the Magpies will also make the player an offer on a scholarship deal. (Daily Record)

- Paris Saint-Germain haven't made a move to sign Manu Koné in the summer -- yet. The France international is on loan at AS Roma from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but the Serie A side have an obligation to make that permanent for €18m. There had been speculation that PSG would move to sign the midfielder from Roma. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed Barcelona approached his agent earlier this season before the Catalan outfit signed Wojciech Szczesny. (Cadena Ser)

- Espanyol are looking at Mallorca's Leo Roman as a replacement for Joan Garcia, the goalkeeper who is linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid. (Relevo)