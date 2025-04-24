Open Extended Reactions

Real Valladolid, the team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, were relegated from LaLiga after a 5-1 loss at Real Betis on Thursday.

It is the third relegation in seven years for Valladolid under Ronaldo, who is reportedly negotiating the sale of the club. The Brazil great has been loudly criticized by Valladolid's fans, who say he has been absent and doesn't give enough attention to the club.

Last-place Valladolid have lost 13 of their last 14 matches and their goal differential is at negative 57.

The heavy loss capped a tumultuous season for Valladolid, which saw two managerial sackings -- Diego Cocca and Paulo Pezzolano -- before former Valladolid player Álvaro Rubio took over in February.

"We can't make up excuses," Rubio said. "We didn't play up to the level of the first division. We have to take responsibility and accept that we didn't do things well. We have to try to get back up and finish the season with dignity."

Real Valladolid head coach Alvaro Rubio embraces his player Anuar Tuhami after the team's relegation was confirmed. EPA/Julio Munoz

Valladolid were also relegated after the 2020-21 season and after the 2022-23 season. They immediately returned to the first division both times.

Isco was among the scorers for Betis, who moved to fifth place with their second straight victory.

Two relegation spots remain to be decided. Second-to-last-place Leganés salvaged a 1-1 draw against Girona on Thursday thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Munir El Haddadi.

Leganés, who played a man down from the 19th minute, are two points behind 18th-placed Las Palmas and four points adrift of Alavés, the first team outside the demotion zone.

Sevilla stayed in 15th place after losing 1-0 at eighth-place Osasuna, who played with an extra man from the 32nd minute. Osasuna have won three in a row after going winless in nine consecutive games. Sevilla haven't won in six matches.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.