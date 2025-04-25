Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted his side still have a job to do against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, despite needing only one point to seal the Premier League title.

Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night means that Liverpool just need to avoid defeat against Spurs on Sunday to clinch the club's 20th league title. However, Slot has said he is not getting "carried away" ahead of what could be a big afternoon at Anfield.

"It's a big responsibility," Slot said. "We are aware that the last time this club won the league was during the Covid time. So everybody is looking forward to Sunday.

"But we know there's still a job to do. We need at least one point. That is what we know and, hopefully, what our fans know as well when they come to the stadium that they support us in the best possible way as they have done all season, but also be aware of the fact that we still need a point.

Arne Slot is on track to win the Premier League in his first season in charge of Liverpool. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"It's a nice game to look forward to but also a responsibility we have for Sunday."

Slot added: "The only thing I think about is hopefully all the players are available and prepare them.

"I know how hard it was to win against a team [Leicester City] that was close to relegation. It was hard to get the win over the line. I am not getting carried away at all."

Winning the title would represent a stellar first season in charge for Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool boss last summer.

Asked whether he imagined he would enjoy so much success during his debut campaign at Anfield, Slot said: "I've said many times, when you come in, you just look at how things are looking around you and then you work with your players to create a playing style, which we already knew we wouldn't change too much.

"But when players come back from holidays, you need to refresh them a bit on what is expected of them here. Then if you walk through the doors here or at Anfield, you know this club has to win trophies. That doesn't change when I walked through that door."