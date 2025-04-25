        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea predicted XIs

          What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford? (1:57)

          Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss which teams Marcus Rashford could go to if he decides to leave Manchester United. (1:57)

          Apr 25, 2025, 09:34 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Chelsea v Everton
          Stamford Bridge
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Player availability updates:

          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
          ST Beto

          Player availability updates:

          Armando Broja, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, DOUBT

          Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
          American Express Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 4
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, DOUBT
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Joël Veltman, D, foot, DOUBT
          Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 4

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Carlos Soler | DM James Ward-Prowse
          LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Mohammed Kudus | RW Jarrod Bowen
          ST Niclas Füllkrug

          Player availability updates:

          Edson Álvarez, M, back, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Evan Ferguson, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT

          Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
          St. James' Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Fabian Schär, D, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Conor Townsend | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson
          ST George Hirst

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18
          Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Southampton v Fulham
          St. Mary's Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          FWL Kamaldeen Sulemana | ST Paul Onuachu | FWR Mateus Fernandes

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Rodrigo Muniz, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Emile Smith Rowe, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
          Molineux Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT
          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Hwang Hee-Chan, F, strain, DOUBT
          Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, DOUBT
          Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
          José Sá, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB Ricardo Pereira
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Facundo Buonanotte
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
          Vitality Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Marcus Tavernier | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
          LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Manuel Ugarte | CM Casemiro | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, DOUBT
          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
          Anfield
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Player availability updates:

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
          CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall
          FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

          Player availability updates:

          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT