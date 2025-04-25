Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss which teams Marcus Rashford could go to if he decides to leave Manchester United. (1:57)

What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford? (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Chelsea v Everton

Stamford Bridge

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho

ST Nicolas Jackson

Player availability updates:

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison

ST Beto

Player availability updates:

Armando Broja, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

American Express Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 4

João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 4

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, DOUBT

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Joël Veltman, D, foot, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Carlos Soler | DM James Ward-Prowse

LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Mohammed Kudus | RW Jarrod Bowen

ST Niclas Füllkrug

Player availability updates:

Edson Álvarez, M, back, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Evan Ferguson, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

St. James' Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Fabian Schär, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Conor Townsend | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson

ST George Hirst

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18

Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Southampton v Fulham

St. Mary's Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens

LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

FWL Kamaldeen Sulemana | ST Paul Onuachu | FWR Mateus Fernandes

Player availability updates:

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Rodrigo Muniz, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Emile Smith Rowe, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Molineux Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Hwang Hee-Chan, F, strain, DOUBT

Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, DOUBT

Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

José Sá, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB Ricardo Pereira

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Facundo Buonanotte

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Vitality Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook

LW Marcus Tavernier | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Manuel Ugarte | CM Casemiro | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, DOUBT

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Anfield

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Player availability updates:

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro

CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall

FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

Player availability updates:

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT