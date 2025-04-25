Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Chelsea v Everton
Stamford Bridge
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Jadon Sancho
ST Nicolas Jackson
Player availability updates:
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
ST Beto
Player availability updates:
Armando Broja, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
American Express Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Eiran Cashin | CB Lewis Dunk | RB Jack Hinshelwood
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 4
João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 4
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, DOUBT
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Joël Veltman, D, foot, DOUBT
Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Carlos Soler | DM James Ward-Prowse
LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Mohammed Kudus | RW Jarrod Bowen
ST Niclas Füllkrug
Player availability updates:
Edson Álvarez, M, back, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Evan Ferguson, F, not injury related, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
St. James' Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Fabian Schär, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Conor Townsend | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson
ST George Hirst
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18
Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Southampton v Fulham
St. Mary's Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
FWL Kamaldeen Sulemana | ST Paul Onuachu | FWR Mateus Fernandes
Player availability updates:
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Rodrigo Muniz, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Emile Smith Rowe, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
Molineux Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Hwang Hee-Chan, F, strain, DOUBT
Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, DOUBT
Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
José Sá, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB Ricardo Pereira
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Patson Daka | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Facundo Buonanotte
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Vitality Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
LW Marcus Tavernier | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Manuel Ugarte | CM Casemiro | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, DOUBT
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Ayden Heaven, D, foot, DOUBT
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Anfield
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Player availability updates:
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | RB Pedro Porro
CM James Maddison | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall
FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson
Player availability updates:
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT