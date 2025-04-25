Open Extended Reactions

Burnley fans celebrated their return to the Premier League on Monday. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley will seek reparations from the fans who invaded the pitch after their promotion-clinching win over Sheffield United and caused damage at Turf Moor.

"Monday's pitch invasion has resulted in costly damage to LED boards around the perimeter of the pitch. It is the club's intention to identify the fans who committed the damage and recover all costs incurred directly from them," Burnely said in a statement on Friday.

"The incident has also led to an FA [English Football Association] investigation. As part of this investigation, the club are scouring CCTV and can confirm that anybody identified as entering the field of play will be subject to a stadium ban and in some cases police action."

The club also confirmed that a fan has been arrested for pitch encroachment and will be issued with a stadium ban.

They have also identified a fan who ran onto the pitch with a flare and another who posted a video of himself running past opposition boss Chris Wilder and swearing at him.