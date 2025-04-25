Bournemouth vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth as their Premier League form sinks lower and lower. Ruben Amorim's side have lose three and drawn once in their last four league games.

Brief respite came from the Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon, but their domestic form has left thehm in 14th place, although they face no danger of relegation.

Meanwhile, Europe-chasing Bournemouth have been going through a lull of their own -- having won just one of their last seven Premier League matches -- but will remain hopeful of getting the better of United having already done so in the reverse fixture (an emphatic 3-0 win for Bournemouth at Old Trafford).

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch:

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, USA and NBC.com in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET; 6.30 p.m. IST and 11 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: John Brooks

Team news:

Bournemouth

Enes Unal, F, knee, OUT for season

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT for season

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return early May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid April

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late April

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid May

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Bournemouth

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

RB Adam Smith | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | LB Milos Kerkez

DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook

RW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | LW Dango Ouattara

ST Evanilson

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Leny Yoro | CB Harry Maguire | CB Tyler Fredricson

RWB Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | LWB Harry Amass

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Mason Mount

ST Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Manchester United have not beaten Bournemouth in their last three league games (2L, 1D), and they have conceded eight goals in those three matches. That's as many as they had in the last 11 against Bournemouth.

If Bournemouth win on Sunday, they would be the sixth different team to the double over Man United this season, the most in a single top flight season since 1930-31 (nine).

Bournemouth's Premier League points tally (49) is their highest ever in the competition.

Man United's goalscoring woes continued against Wolves last weekend -- have not scored in 13 different Premier League games this season, with only Leicester (15) and Everton (14) performing worse.

Man United have already lost 15 Premier League games this season, their most in the Prem era. They last lost more in a league season in 1989-90 (16).

Latest news and analysis:

Premier League flops of the season: Højlund, Foden, more

Three goals in 27 Premier League matches tells its own story, as it just does not seem to be happening for him at Old Trafford.

Does a Marcus Rashford-Ollie Watkins swap make sense for Man United?

The 27-year-old has impressed at Villa since joining on loan from Manchester United in January. He has nine goal contributions in 16 appearances for the club, with his performances ousting Ollie Watkins from Unai Emery's starting lineup.

Man United eye Matheus Cunha with player open to move - source

United are looking to bolster their attack this summer and have identified Cunha as one of their top targets.