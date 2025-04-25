Steve Nicol, Alejandro Moreno and Julien Laurens discuss if Enzo Marcesa is reaching with calling out fans in the media. (3:22)

Palmeiras forward Estêvão had an 18th birthday to remember on Thursday, netting the club's second goal in a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over Bolivar before dropping to the turf, vomiting and leaving the field on a stretcher as the high altitude of La Paz, Bolivia, took its toll.

Estêvão doubled his side's lead just before halftime but was showing signs of fatigue before the break. In the second half he fell to the ground and vomited before being carried off around the hour mark.

He remained unwell on the bench and was given medication by the Palmeiras medical staff during the match, which was played at an elevation of around 3,650 metres (11,975 feet).

"It took me a while to get used to it and unfortunately I couldn't continue," he told Paramount+.

"At half-time I was already feeling a bit unwell, it's the first time I've been to this altitude, it took me a little while to get used to it and, unfortunately, I couldn't continue, but I was able to count on my teammates and come out with the victory."

He ruled out any injuries and laughed when he talked about the altitude.

"No [no muscle issues or injuries], it was just the altitude. It's surreal here."

Estêvão saluted the fans after scoring on Thursday in Palmeiras' Libertadores win over Bolivar. Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"The best present I could receive [for my birthday], this very important victory away from home," he said, praising Palmeiras for their seventh straight victory this season.

"This squad is wonderful, it really deserves what we are experiencing now, a hard-working squad, that is not satisfied with one victory or another, we always want to look for the next game."

Estêvão's replacement, Mauricio, went on to score the winner as Palmeiras made it three wins from three in Group G.

Palmeiras take on Bahia on Sunday.

Chelsea signed Estêvão last year for a reported fee of £29 million ($38.54m), and he is set to join the London side later in 2025.