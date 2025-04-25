Open Extended Reactions

The UK government announced David Kogan on Friday as its preferred candidate for chair of the proposed independent football regulator.

The Football Governance Bill is currently going through Parliament, which would establish a regulator with the power to tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a licensing regime and monitor club finances.

Kogan has had a 45-year career as a media executive, business leader and corporate adviser and negotiated several TV rights deals on behalf of sporting bodies such as the Premier League and English Football League.

"David brings with him a wealth of expertise from the sport and media industries having worked across a number of high-profile governing bodies," Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said.

David Kogan has been named as the UK government's preferred candidate to lead the proposed independent football regulator. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

"This will be a vital, public role to ensure sensible, light-touch regulation helps to strengthen financial sustainability and put fans back at the heart of the game."

Kogan, a former managing director of Reuters Television and has co-founded both Reel Enterprises and the Women's Sports Group, has also advised UEFA, the NFL, and the Six Nations.

"Across the country millions of us share a passion for football, a game that is not only part of our national heritage but one of our most valuable cultural exports," Kogan said.

"That's why as both a supporter and someone with many years spent working in football, I am honoured to have been asked to be the preferred candidate for chair of the newly created Independent Football Regulator."

The government said the bill will establish the independent football regulator and a new set of rules to protect clubs, along with empowering fans and keeping clubs at the heart of their communities.

Kogan will appear before a committee of lawmakers for pre-appointment scrutiny.