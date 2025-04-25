Don Hutchison believes this will be an important summer transfer window for Newcastle to bring in new players and keep hold of some of their star players. (2:01)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he was still not feeling 100% but was on the mend after returning to work following a spell in hospital with pneumonia ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Ipswich Town.

The 47-year-old was admitted to hospital on April 11 having been ill for a few days and missed Newcastle's last three matches.

"I've been through a range of emotions but I feel like I'm on the road to recovery," Howe told a news conference on Friday. "I'm OK. I'm not 100% in my body but I like to think I'm close to 100% in my mind, which is the most important thing.

Remaining games - UCL race Man City Nottm Forest Newcastle Chelsea Villa G34 Brentford (H) Ipswich (H) Everton (H) G35 Wolves (H) Palace (a) Brighton (a) Liverpool (H) Fulham (H) G36 Southampton (a) Leicester (H) Chelsea (H) Newcastle (a) Bournemouth (a) G37 Bournemouth (H) West Ham (a) Arsenal (a) Man United (H) Spurs (H) G38 Fulham (a) Chelsea (H) Everton (H) Nottm Forest (a) Man United (a)

"I try to take a positive from every experience, I think that's really important, but this has been a real challenge because you take [your health] for granted and I certainly have.

"When you don't have the luxury of feeling normal, it can be very difficult."

Howe conceded he downplayed his illness, choosing to push through it until it became clear he needed medical help.

"I'll go through anything until I can't, I was very thankful the doctor here, Paul Catterson, acted quickly because without that quick intervention it could possibly have had a different outcome," he said.

"I came back in and normal service resumed, probably minus the running around. [I am] A lot more reserved physically and I think I'm going to be that way for a while."

Newcastle won two of three games in Howe's absence, with assistant coach Jason Tindall overseeing home 4-1 victories against Manchester United and 5-0 over Crystal Palace. However, they lost 4-1 at Aston Villa.

"The players gave everything in those two games to get two massive wins for us," he added. "Now I'm back I hope I can add something to the group as we go into the last five games."

Newcastle are fifth in the standings, two points ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa, and occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot for next season.