Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool are a point away from the Premier League crown, and Sunday's game against Tottenham Hotspur side could well seal it.
There is little doubt that Liverpool will clinch the title even with a defeat at Anfield, but they will want to seal their record-equalling 20th league title with an emphatic win.
Meanwhile, enter the game an enormous 42 points behind the league leaders and are 16th in the table. Although safe from relegation, it has been a season to forget domestically for Ange Postecoglou's men, albeit they still have a Europa League semifinal to play.
Can Tottenham delay Liverpool's party for at least another week? Or Arne Slot complete his task of delivering a Premier League title in his debut season?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, April 27 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 am AEST, Monday morning)
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
Referee: Tom Bramall
VAR: Darren Cann
Injury news:
Liverpool
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return early May
Tottenham
Radu Dragusin, knee, OUT for the season
Heung-Min Son, foot, OUT for a few days
Expected Lineups:
Liverpool
GK: Alisson Becker
RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Diaz
Tottenham
GK Guglielmo Vicario
RB Pedro Porro | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van der Ven | LB Djed Spence
CM Pape Sarr | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Dejan Kulusevski
RW Brennan Johnson | CF Richarlison | LW Mathys Tel
Stats:
Liverpool have not lost to Tottenham in their last 15 home games across all competitions (11W, 4D).
Just this season, Tottenham have conceded 10 goals against Liverpool (a 6-3 loss in the Premier League and a 4-0 loss in the League Cup second leg).
With five games remaining, Liverpool have already won as many Premier League games this season as they did the last (24)
Tottenham have lost 18 Premier League games this season, only losing more in 1993-94 and 2003-04 (19)
Mohamed Salah has 15 goals against Spurs -- the only team he's score more against is Manchester United (16).
Latest news and analysis:
How can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
Liverpool have built up a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with five games to go and seem destined to be crowned English champions for a 20th time.
Liverpool still have job to do to clinch Premier League - Arne Slot
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted his side still have a job to do against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, despite needing only one point to seal the Premier League title.
Should Alexander-Arnold think twice about Real Madrid move?
Trent Alexander-Arnold has a big decision to make. He may have already made it and is simply waiting to tell the world where he will be playing next season, but as he ripped off his Liverpool shirt in celebration after scoring the winning goal against Leicester on Sunday, any thoughts of wearing the white of Real Madrid seemed a million miles away.
Cristian Romero opens door to transfer: 'Would love to play in LaLiga'
Romero, whose contract with Spurs expires in June 2027, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid this summer.