Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool manager discusses whether he'll be able to join Sunday's game, where his side are expected to clinch the Premier League title. (0:45)

Will Arne Slot be able to enjoy Sunday's game? (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are a point away from the Premier League crown, and Sunday's game against Tottenham Hotspur side could well seal it.

There is little doubt that Liverpool will clinch the title even with a defeat at Anfield, but they will want to seal their record-equalling 20th league title with an emphatic win.

- Premier League table

Meanwhile, enter the game an enormous 42 points behind the league leaders and are 16th in the table. Although safe from relegation, it has been a season to forget domestically for Ange Postecoglou's men, albeit they still have a Europa League semifinal to play.

Can Tottenham delay Liverpool's party for at least another week? Or Arne Slot complete his task of delivering a Premier League title in his debut season?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is on the verge of claiming the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Date: Sunday, April 27 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 am AEST, Monday morning)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Tom Bramall

VAR: Darren Cann

Injury news: