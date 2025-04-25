Pep Guardiola updates on the fitness of star midfielder Rodri, who is nearing a return from his long-term injury. (1:19)

Guardiola: Rodri wants to play if Man City reach the final (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said winning the FA Cup would help the club avoid "bigger damage" in what has been a difficult season.

The reigning Premier League champions are 18 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, and are in a battle to qualify for the Champions League next year.

They exited the Carabao Cup in the fourth round and were knocked out by Real Madrid in the playoff stage of the Champions League.

The FA Cup has emerged as their only hope to win silverware this season, with Guardiola's side facing Nottingham Forest in the semifinals on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side could end the season trophyless. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"We have to make the final first. Too many matches this season have not been good. We will avoid bigger damage for the club [if we win the FA Cup]," he told a news conference on Friday.

"From my point of view, the biggest thing in the season is the Premier League.

"The FA Cup keeps us safe. But the Premier League dictates how good your season has been, and it has not been good, but it could be worse.

"It is in our hands and we have an opportunity to be three in a row in the final of the FA Cup. Hopefully, we can do it."

Forest have been one of the stories of the season. They are just one point behind City in the Premier League as they look to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 1980.

Sunday's clash at Wembley Stadium will mark their first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 1991.

"He has been incredible, qualifying for Europa League with Wolves and now with Nottingham Forest," Guardiola said of Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"He has done a really good job.The guys have good skills, and I admire that they defend well and have a good spirit.

"They have the transition with top, top players up front. The owner invests with top, top players. The results are here."