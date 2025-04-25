ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik believes that Chelsea had a lucky "escape" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Maresca has insisted Chelsea will have improved as a team this season even if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Blues face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday aiming to close a two-point gap to Newcastle, who currently occupy the fifth and final place which will guarantee entry to Europe's premier club competition next term.

Chelsea have won just two of their last five league games to drop to sixth place, with Maresca under growing pressure from supporters frustrated at the team's style of play and their recent results.

However, speaking to reporters on Friday, Maresca referenced Chelsea extended stay in the top five positions in contrast to previous campaigns, when they finished 12th in 2022-23 having briefly been in the top four following Graham Potter's arrival in September 2022.

Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea in summer of 2024. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Last season, they failed to spend a single day in the Champions League places during Mauricio Pochettino's sole year in charge.

"How many times in the last two years has Chelsea been in the Champions League [places]? Zero," Maresca said.

"How many times this season? Almost all season. It is an improvement or not? It is already an improvement because we spend all season there. Now, we are going to try our best to finish there no doubt.

"We want to finish there, no doubt. We are happy to finish there, yes. Is it enough? No, because we want to compete for titles. But compared to the past two years, I think it is quite clear that there is an improvement. Now, if you want to see it, you see it. If you don't want to see it, you don't see it. It depends which way. I see it."

Maresca has previously publicly stated the club's target is to seal Champions League qualification this season.

"We had some moments, some good moments but the good thing is me as a manager, the club, we all have a vision of where we want to go and I think we are in the right direction," he continued.

"Hopefully we can be there very soon. The players are working hard every day to bring the club where it has to be. The club has a vision. The journey just started."

Maresca confirmed Christopher Nkunku is back in the squad after being left out against Fulham but Malo Gusto is sidelined due to a minor hamstring problem while Marc Guiu could return within a fortnight from an adductor injury.