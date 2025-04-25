Craig Burley calls out Real Madrid players for thinking like individuals instead of a team in their nervy win over Getafe in LaLiga. (2:26)

The referee and video assistant referee who'll take charge of Saturday's Clásico Copa del Rey final hit out at Real Madrid's videos criticising officials and their decision-making, warning of the "consequences" of such attacks.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea appeared close to tears in a pre-final news conference on Friday, needing to pause to compose himself as he answered a question on Madrid's frequent criticism of referees on the club's TV channel, including a video focused on him ahead of this weekend's game.

Madrid's unhappiness with referees has reached new heights with a string of high-profile refereeing decisions this season, with the club sending a formal letter of complaint to the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after their 1-0 defeat at Espanyol.

"When your son goes to school and people tell him his father is a 'thief' it's really messed up," De Burgos said. "All I do is try to educate my son, to tell him his father is honourable, that he's just another sportsperson. I want my son to be proud ... We need everyone to reflect on where we want to go [as a society]. It's very tough."

VAR Pablo González Fuertes said: "More than what is said [in the videos], it's the consequences of what is said.

"We're seeing anonymous people on social media insulting people, and threatening people without any sort of control. Club social media managers are constantly attacking our profession, just for 'likes.' It gives rise to the belief that we're not honest in our decisions.

"When you talk about 'theft,' with the frustration you generate in fans, who pays the price is the little boy or girl who picks up a whistle and has to referee a children's game. It's the consequence of putting a target on someone's head."

Real Madrid questioned the call for this challenge on Kylian Mbappé by Espanyol defender Carlos Romero. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Madrid's anger at refereeing decisions peaked when Espanyol defender Carlos Romero was not shown a red card for a bad challenge on Kylian Mbappé on Feb. 1, and there were further complaints when Jude Bellingham was sent off for swearing at an official in a game with Osasuna on Feb. 15.

Real Madrid TV broadcast a video on Thursday criticising De Burgos Bengoetxea -- who has refereed two previous finals involving Madrid and Barcelona, the 2017 and 2023 Spanish Supercopas -- highlighting past decisions involving the club.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez has called for widespread reforms in Spain's refereeing system, and RFEF president Rafael Louzan has claimed Pérez told him he'd like to see English officials working in Spain.

Madrid face Barcelona in Saturday's final in Seville under pressure, after being eliminated from the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Arsenal.

However they could still win a domestic double, as they go into the cup final just four points behind Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table, with five games left, while Barcelona are chasing a treble.