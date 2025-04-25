Both Arsenal and Chelsea face an up-hill struggle to overturn their first leg deficits against Lyon and Barcelona respectively in the UEFA Women's Champions League. (2:15)

Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is fit to play in the Women's Champions League semifinal second-leg match against Lyon, boss Renee Slegers has confirmed.

Van Domselaar left the Netherlands' April camp early due to an ankle injury she sustained during their 1-0 win over Austria and returned to London to undergo rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old trained with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Friday and Slegers confirmed she will train with the team in their final session on Saturday before travelling to Lyon.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who penned a new three-year Arsenal contract on Tuesday, is also fit to return to the squad, having been sidelined since February due to a muscle injury.

Daphne van Domselaar is available for Arsenal's Champions League semifinal match against Lyon. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"[Van Domselaar and Wubben-Moy] Will train tomorrow and then be available on Sunday. As always, everyone needs to come through training tomorrow. Having these players back is very positive," Slegers told a news conference.

These additions to the squad come as a huge boost for the Women's Super League side as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit against the French champions.

The north London side will have upwards of 500 fans following them to Lyon on Sunday, their highest total of travelling fans for a European game yet.

When asked about the fans support in a pre-match news conference, defender Katie McCabe praised their dedication.

"Our fans are the best in the league, the best in Europe," McCabe said. "Where ever we go they're always there in numbers, cheering us on.

"That connection we have with them is something you can't buy ... On Sunday, they're going to be so important for us."

Should Arsenal manage to overturn the deficit against the eight-time UWCL champions they will reach their first final since their title-winning campaign in 2008.