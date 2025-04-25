Open Extended Reactions

Phallon Tullis-Joyce has the most cleansheets in the WSL this season. Getty

United States goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has extended her contract at Manchester United until 2028, the Women's Super League side announced.

The 28-year-old has been one of United's best performers this season since becoming first-choice goalkeeper following Mary Earps' departure. She has a league-high 13 cleansheets in the WSL, having conceded just nine goals in 19 games.

Tullis-Joyce has started each of United's games in their path to the FA Cup final, keeping three cleansheets.

Her performances at club-level saw her make her international debut for the USWNT against Brazil earlier this month.

"'I am really grateful to have this opportunity to continue the exciting journey we are on," she said in a statement on Friday.

"All of us in the team have ever-growing dreams of what we can achieve together. We want to keep making history and I am so proud to keep wearing the Manchester United badge."