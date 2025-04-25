Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has said he is convinced that Manchester United can land their summer targets even after a disastrous season which could end in failure to qualify for European competition.

United's hopes of reaching the Champions League rest on winning the Europa League. Even if they lift the trophy, Amorim's team remain on course for their lowest Premier League finish.

The Portuguese coach is plotting a summer revamp of his squad. And, despite the uncertainty around Old Trafford, he insists he can still attract top players to the club.

"It's Manchester United," Amorim said.

"What I feel is that there's a lot of players that want to play for our club. I know that if you look at our club at the moment it looks like sometimes with all the problems with the staff, people going, changing coach, the results, it looks like a little bit of a problem at the moment. But we have a clear idea.

"That is the easiest part to explain to a player. And then it's Manchester United. Everybody wants to play for Manchester United."

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United still holds sway among players. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

One of the players linked is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. Sources have told ESPN that United are exploring the possibility of triggering the 25-year-old's £62.5 million ($83.2m) release clause.

The Brazil international is open to the move, but there is competition for his signature from a number of other Premier League clubs.

"I will not say anything about Matheus because if I say one time I will have to say for any situation that is yes or no," Amorim said.

"So I will not comment about that. We are focused on this season. Even the way we are going to prepare for the next season could change in these games. So it's hard to predict what is going to happen in the future."

With a month of the season to go, Amorim said he has an "idea" of the players he wants to bring in and the ones he wants to move on.

However, with key games left -- particularly in the Europa League -- the United boss said there's still time for some squad members to win him over.

"I think Casemiro is the best example," he said.

"He was a player that wasn't playing. And then you see the last games he's having a part and he's performing quite well and he's playing all the time.

"So I'm not that kind of coach that doesn't change. I like to change my mind. If they change my mind, I'm really happy with that. I just want to win and put the best players in our team."