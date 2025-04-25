Open Extended Reactions

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Sam Finley has been handed a 13-match suspension and a £2,000 ($2,663) fine for anti-gay language towards an opponent in a game against Walsall in January, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

During Walsall's 5-1 win over Tranmere in fourth-tier League Two in January, Finley admitted to the referee that he had called Jamille Matt an anti-gay term after the Walsall striker notified the match official.

The FA alleged Finley's language was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" and constituted an aggravated breach as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

Finley later admitted the charge against him and although the FA sought a six-month ban as it was Finley's third aggravated breach, an independent panel said there were mitigating factors.

The panel said the offending word was used only once and that the incident was not premeditated.

The panel added Finley showed remorse for the language used and he must now attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme. The 32-year-old also has the right to appeal.