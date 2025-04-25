Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Bayern eyeing Nkunku

Enzo Maresca points out that Chelsea have spent most of the campaign in a Champions League spot as he defends his record in his first season in charge. (0:36)

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are expected to contest for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku in the summer, while Newcastle United are competing to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Sources: Brazil in talks again with Ancelotti's camp

- Amorim: Man Utd can still get top transfer targets

- Sources: Arsenal confident in Zubimendi deal

Will either Arsenal or Bayern Munich sign Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku? (Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

- Chelsea are expected to part ways with forward Christopher Nkunku in the next transfer window, reports RMC Sport. The 27-year-old has struggled to earn regular starts during a campaign in which he has seen 18 of his 27 Premier League appearances come from the bench, and it is believed that he would like to join a club that is set to play in the UEFA Champions League. Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reported to still be interested in securing his signature, having previously been linked with him in January.

- Two Premier League clubs are keen on Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, reports Foot Mercato. Both Newcastle United and Chelsea are said to have initiated contact with the 27-year-old's representatives, and it is believed that BVB are resigned to losing him in the summer, having recently signed Diant Ramaj as his future replacement. Kobel has continued to be a key player for the Bundesliga side this season, making 42 appearances across all competitions.

- Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and the representatives of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The Blues are reported to have already made BVB aware of their interest in the 20-year-old, and they are willing to offer him a contract worth between €6 million and €7 million per season amid hopes of persuading him to make the switch to Stamford Bridge. The Bundesliga club are willing to listen to offers over £50m for Gittens.

- Arsenal are preparing to approach Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, reports the Sun. The Gunners are said to be preparing a £55m offer for the 26-year-old, with hopes of fending off competition from Chelsea for his signature. A deal could be difficult with Kounde still contracted at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2027, while he has also played a key role for manager Hansi Flick this season.

- Al Hilal have made Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez one of their top priorities, reports TEAMtalk. The Reds are reported to be looking to recover as much as they can of the £85m they parted with when signing the 25-year-old from Benfica in the summer of 2022, and it is believed that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are most likely to be able to meet their demands. Núñez has scored just five goals in 25 Premier League appearances in the current campaign, having struggled to establish himself as a key figure in manager Arne Slot's side.