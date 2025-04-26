Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig next Saturday due to suspension.

The game at Leipzig, in which Bayern can win the Bundesliga title, would see Kane win the first major trophy of his career.

Kane was booked during Bayern's 3-0 victory against Mainz on Saturday. However, because Bayer Leverkusen also won, beating Augsburg 2-0, the Bavarians have to wait another week to be crowned champions.

Harry Kane is suspended for Bayern Munich's game against RB Leipzig. Getty

Bayern, who last year saw Leverkusen clinch a league and cup double undefeated, are eager to seal their 34th German league crown and re-establish their domestic dominance.

Kane has scored 60 goals in his 61 Bundesliga matches for Bayern so far. He is also on track to become the first player to win the top scorer title in both of his first two Bundesliga seasons.