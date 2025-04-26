Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss which teams Marcus Rashford could go to if he decides to leave Manchester United. (1:57)

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of Aston Villa's FA Cup semifinal after picking up an injury.

The forward was not named in Unai Emery's starting XI to face Crystal Palace at Wembley on Saturday with Villa saying he had picked up "a knock."

Rashford sustained a minor muscle injury during the first half of the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who scored a first-half penalty at the Etihad Stadium, was able to continue after the break before he was replaced with Ollie Watkins after 76 minutes.

Watkins took Rashford's place in the Villa team at Wembley. Rashford, who moved to Villa Park on loan from Manchester United in January, has been a regular in Emery's team.

Marcus Rashford has played a key role for Aston Villa since joining on loan. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

He has started nine of Villa's last 12 games including both legs of the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford's future is up in the air. He is due back at United in the summer although a source has told ESPN that he does not believe he will play for the club again while Ruben Amorim remains manager.

Villa have a £40 million ($53.2m) option to make his move permanent, but Rashford would still have to agree personal terms.

A source told ESPN that the England international is targeting a move to a Champions League club for his next move.