Ruben Amorim said he has "no regrets" about taking the Manchester United job, but admitted he's had to shake off doubts about the timing of his appointment.

Amorim has endured a difficult start at Old Trafford after succeeding Erik ten Hag in November. The 40-year-old has won just six matches in the Premier League and looks set to lead United to their lowest finish since 1990.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Amorim said he felt he should have delayed his arrival until the summer during a particularly poor run of form in December.

But after stabilising results a little and reaching the Europa League semifinals, he says he's happy with his decision to accept the role mid-season.

"No regrets," said Amorim, when asked about his view on taking the United job. "Not in this moment. If you ask me four months ago, with all the problems, maybe you feel that feeling I should be stronger in saying I will start at the beginning of the season.

"But today, I had the feeling it is something that is going to help us in the future.

"We are suffering a lot here. There is a lot of frustration and a lot of suffering but I feel, in this moment, maybe because we are near the end, this is the most important time, maybe, in the next few years.

"We are going to use all the information to prepare better the next few years, so no regrets. I think this [club] is one of the best. This is the top [that] a coach can achieve, so no I have no regrets at all."

Ruben Amorim has had a difficult start to life at Manchester United. Jon Hobley | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With five games to go, United could still finish 17th this season -- just one place above the relegation places. It would be their lowest league finish since relegation to the second tier in 1974.

Amorim has admitted he took "a risk" by letting Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia leave in the January transfer window.

But he believes it will leave the club in a better place in the summer as they look to rebuild.

"We lack a lot of things in the team," he said. "You never saw this with Manchester United but you saw with a lot of big teams. You saw with Milan in the past, with a lot of problems. Big teams, when you get inside with one context, it is really hard.

"I understand in January, you were talking about Rashford and Antony, we lost these players and didn't bring new ones. It was a risk. But there are things here that are more important than scoring 10 more goals this season.

"We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now but in the future it will help the club. I think we are in that path."