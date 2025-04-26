On ESPN FC Live, Kasey Keller and Luis Miguel Echegaray pick the best attacking trio you can create from a combined Barcelona and Real Madrid XI. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

SEVILLE, Spain -- Kylian Mbappé came on as a half-time substitute in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona on Saturday, after initially being named on the bench due to an ankle injury.

Mbappé limped off in the 75th minute of Madrid's 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 16, after suffering an ankle sprain.

The star forward missed the team's 1-0 wins over Athletic Club and Getafe in LaLiga in the last week, and had been racing to regain fitness in time for the cup final at La Cartuja, Seville.

Speaking on Tuesday, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had said Mbappé "could be available" for Saturday's game and "was doing everything to be ready to help the team."

Mbappé has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Madrid this season, including in three finals: the 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, the 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa.

However his performances have also drawn some criticism, and he was whistled by some fans at the Bernabéu as he went off against Arsenal, and again when he appeared on the stadium's big screens -- watching in the stands -- during the Athletic game.

In his absence, Ancelotti picked Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to start in attack for Madrid at La Cartuja.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain without 40-goal striker Robert Lewandowski, who is out with a hamstring injury. Ferran Torres takes his place in between wide men Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Elsewhere, Gerard Martín continues to deputise at left-back for the injured Alejandro Balde, while Dani Olmo is preferred to Fermín López and Gavi to partner Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is back in the squad after seven months out with a knee problem, but he's only on the bench, with Wojciech Szczęsny in goal.