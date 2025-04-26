Open Extended Reactions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Cristiano Ronaldo led Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr to a 4-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Saturday.

The 40-year-old scored his eighth goal of the tournament during a dominant first half performance in Jeddah, which is hosting all of the games in the tournament from the quarterfinal stage to the final on May 3.

In Wednesday's semifinal, Al Nassr will take on Al Sadd of Qatar or Kawasaki Frontale of Japan, who meet on Sunday.

Jhon Durán, signed for over $100 million from Aston Villa in January, opened the scoring from close range.

Four minutes later, Sadio Mané doubled Al Nassr's lead, the former Liverpool forward firing home a fierce low shot from the left of the area.

There was still time before the break for Ronaldo to give Al Nassr, looking for a first ever continental title, one foot in the last four. Goalkeeper Park Il-kyu spilled a shot from Marcelo Brozovic and Ronaldo, from close range, was on hand to score his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to lead Al Nassr to their first Asian Champions League Elite title. Clicks Images/Getty Images