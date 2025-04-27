Jules Koundé arrows it into the back of the net to give Barcelona a late lead in extra time vs. Real Madrid following Luka Modric's giveaway. (1:24)

Barcelona have identified Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez as Robert Lewandowski's long-term successor, while Saudi club Neom have started discussions with Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana's representatives. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Julián Álvarez could become a pawn in Barcelona's next presidential elections, Marca reports, as a potential big-name signing and successor to Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez, 25, has starred in LaLiga since joining Atlético Madrid from Manchester City last summer, with 27 goals in all competitions. Now, according to Marca, the Argentina international's name has come up as a possible card for candidates to play in Barça's 2026 elections, although it's not yet clear who will challenge incumbent Joan Laporta, and Atlético would be reluctant to part with their star forward.

- Saudi Arabian club Neom has started major discussions with the representatives of Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana ahead of a possible move in the summer, reports Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old is open to leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, although it still isn't certain whether all of the parties will be able to reach an agreement. Neom are currently first in Saudi Arabia's second tier, and are planning to make a big splash if they secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

- Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United all remain keen on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the 24-year-old having been on their respective shortlists of options for months. There is a possibility that Guéhi could move as a free agent in 2026 if a deal isn't agreed this summer. Guéhi was in fine form as Palace romped to a 3-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

- Liverpool are hoping that they can convince Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to make a move worth more than £50 million this summer, according to The Sun. The England international requires assurances that he will get enough game time at Anfield, with next season ending with a World Cup. Wharton, 21, missed three months of action earlier this season following a groin injury, but returned in February and has helped the Eagles reach the FA Cup final.

- Atlético Madrid's top two transfer targets this summer are Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and Villarreal playmaker Álex Baena, according to Marca, although the club would struggle to get together the over €100 million necessary to land both players. Diego Simeone's team would also be interested in signing a defensive midfielder, a back-up goalkeeper, a forward and a left-back in what would be a hectic summer window, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile, AS reports that Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí is an alternative to as Atlético's centre-back signing this summer. Romero is Atlético's top target, but would be a "difficult signing" the newspaper claims, and Colombia international Lucumí would be a more affordable option, with a transfer fee of around 25 million euros, if Tottenham are unwilling to negotiate with Atlético.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland assesses the prospect of Barcelona signing Julián Álvarez from Atlético this summer:

There's a long, proud tradition in Spain of club presidential candidates making extravagant promises on big-name signings, in a bid to win votes. Just think of Florentino Pérez promising to steal Luis Figo from Barcelona in 2000, or Joan Laporta vowing -- incorrectly, it turned out -- to bring David Beckham to Barça in 2003. And there's a lot about a proposed move for Julián Álvarez that makes sense. Lewandowski is 36, and -- despite his exceptional goal-scoring this season, with 25 goals in LaLiga -- Barcelona need a long-term plan to replace him. Ferran Torres has outperformed all expectations as an alternative, and starred in this weekend's Copa del Rey final victory, but he doesn't really have the requisite profile to be the club's first-choice No. 9. And looking around at potential candidates, a strong case can be made for Álvarez. He's already adapted seamlessly to LaLiga, and his characteristics -- mobile, hard-working and clever, as well as being an exceptional finisher -- could easily be seen fitting into Hansi Flick's front line, alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. But Álvarez only just joined Atlético Madrid last summer, for €75 million, on a contract until 2030. He's positioned himself as the new, main man in Diego Simeone's front line, with Antoine Griezmann taking on a reduced role. Why on earth would Atlético let Álvarez go? And even if they could be persuaded to entertain the possibility, could Barcelona -- even with their slowly improving finances -- afford the kind of transfer fee it would take to convince them? Don't forget, Álvarez loves Atlético. He watched them as a boy, and idolised compatriot Simeone. His debut season has gone well individually, and even if the team's overall performance has ended up disappointing, falling out of the title race too early, the mood around Atlético is, on balance, positive. Would Álvarez excel at Barcelona? Almost certainly. But these are major roadblocks to making a deal happen, even in the medium term. His name being thrown into an election campaign next year would likely be just noise.

OTHER RUMORS

- Internazionale have made enquiries about Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah with his contract expiring in the summer although Lazio defender Mario Gila and Bologna pair Sam Beukema and Jhon Lucumi are also being considered. (Calciomercato)

- Napoli are trying to persuade Lille striker Jonathan David to join them when his contract ends in the summer but the 25-year-old is hesitant about committing to joining them as Juventus and Inter have opened discussions with his entourage andthere is Premier League interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. (Le10Sport)

- Lazio have decided to make Nuno Tavares' loan from Arsenal permanent for €4 million which can be paid in instalments, but they could now let the left-back join Juventus for just over €15m in the summer due to the uncertainty surrounding Andrea Cambiaso's future. (Calciomercato)

- West Ham United are open to letting Brazil Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paquetá leave in the summer to raise money for signings, but forward Jarrod Bowen is not available. (Daily Express)

- Everton manager David Moyes is aiming to be reunited with West Ham midfielder Tomás Soucek, although the 30-year-old signed a new contract in January that runs until 2027. (The Sun)

- Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay is on the shortlist of candidates to fill the vacancy at Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. (Sky Sports)