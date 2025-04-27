Transfer rumors, news: Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle battling for Guéhi

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on Marc Guéhi, while Saudi club Neom have started discussions with André Onana's representatives. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi is a man in demand ahead of the summer transfer window. Fantasista/Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United all remain keen on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the 24-year-old having been on their respective shortlists of options for months. There is a possibility that Guéhi could move as a free agent in 2026 if a deal isn't agreed this summer. Guéhi was in fine form as Palace romped to a 3-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

- Saudi Arabian club Neom has started major discussions with the representatives of Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana ahead of a possible move in the summer, reports Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old is open to leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, although it still isn't certain whether all of the parties will be able to reach an agreement. Neom are currently first in Saudi Arabia's second tier, and are planning to make a big splash if they secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

- Internazionale have made enquiries about Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah with his contract expiring in the summer, says Calciomercato, although the outlet adds that other options are being considered. Inter are also interested in Lazio defender Mario Gila but their rocky relationship with Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito makes a deal unlikely, while Bologna pair Sam Beukema and Jhon Lucumi are also being considered.

- Napoli are trying to persuade Lille striker Jonathan David to join them when his contract ends in the summer, claims Le10Sport, which adds that the 25-year-old is hesitant about committing to joining them. Juventus and Internazionale have opened discussions with his entourage, while there is Premier League interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

- Lazio have decided to make Nuno Tavares' loan from Arsenal permanent for €4 million which can be paid in instalments, but Calciomercato have reported that they could now let the left-back join Juventus for just over €15m in the summer. The Bianconeri's interest has been fuelled by the uncertainty surrounding Andrea Cambiaso's future.

- Everton manager David Moyes is aiming to be reunited with West Ham United midfielder Tomás Soucek, according to The Sun, although the 30-year-old signed a new contract in January that runs until 2027. Moyes wants a major say in the Toffees' transfer strategies, with Liverpool's Ben Doak -- who is currently shining on loan at Middlesbrough-- and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap also being looked at.