SEVILLE, Spain -- Lamine Yamal said Real Madrid can't handle Barcelona this season after Hansi Flick's side came from behind to beat their Clásico rivals and win the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Barça defender Jules Koundé struck a dramatic 116th minute winner after Ferran Torres' late goal had taken the final into extra time.

The victory was Barça's third against Madrid this season, after the 4-0 LaLiga win at the Bernabéu in October and the 5-2 Spanish Supercopa final triumph in January. They meet again in the league on May 11.

"I said to [Barça defender] Ronald [Araújo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: 'If they score one goal, no problem,'" Yamal told reporters.

"If they score two goals? No problem. They cannot handle us this year -- we have shown it."

Yamal, 17, played a decisive role in Barça's first two goals, setting up Pedri for the opener and then feeding Torres for the equaliser after Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni had given Madrid the lead.

Koundé then intercepted a Luka Modric pass and fired in the winner to seal another comeback win for Barça in 2025, after turnarounds against Benfica, Atlético Madrid and Celta Vigo.

"They are fighting for everything," Flick said in a news conference of his team's never-say-die attitude.

"It's really unbelievable, they didn't give up. Everyone is proud of this team. They deserved it. It was a huge win tonight.

"Jules, in extra time, he saved two chances from Real and he made the goal. It's unbelievable, it's really unbelievable.

"All the players in the defence make a fantastic job. The mentality Jules has when he scores the goal, right moment, right position and fantastic shot. He's crazy. And also one player more who never gives up."

Barça could still end the season with a treble. They lead Madrid at the top of LaLiga by four points ahead of next month's Clásico and face Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Flick says the Copa success will give his team confidence to lift more silverware, but is not yet imagining a Champions League final in Munich at the end of May.

"There are two matches to go for that still," he added. "Today was great. The atmosphere the whole day was really fantastic. When you arrive, the fans around the street, celebrate you, really happy.

"Also in the stadium, the atmosphere was unbelievable and at the end I would say I am really happy for the fans that we can celebrate a huge win against Real Madrid in the Copa final. It's great for everyone and gives us confidence maybe for more."