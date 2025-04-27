After starting the Copa del Rey final on the bench, Ale Moreno wonders why Kylian Mbappe decided to work back defensively for Real Madrid. (1:53)

Antonio Rüdiger has apologized for his sending off in Real Madrid's 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday, after he threw an object onto the pitch, and had teammates had to stop him from confronting the referee.

The Madrid defender was red carded by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea in the 120th minute at La Cartuja stadium, Seville -- minutes after Jules Koundé had put Barça 3-2 up in extra time -- while teammates Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez were also dismissed in ugly scenes at the final whistle.

In his report, De Burgos said Rudiger -- who had earlier been substituted -- had been sent off "for throwing an object from the technical area, without it reaching me" and then "had to be restrained by various members of the coaching staff, showing an aggressive attitude."

Vázquez, who had also been replaced, was sent off for "entering the field of play" as he protested the official's decision to award a foul against Real Madrid, while Bellingham was carded later for "approaching our position with an aggressive attitude, having to be held back by teammates."

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night," Rudiger posted on Sunday on social media. "I'm very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the second half on. After 111 minutes, I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

Video of the incident showed Rudiger removing a bag of ice with which he was being treated, seemingly with the intention of throwing it onto the pitch, as Madrid staff tried to calm him down.

The final was played in an atmosphere of tension after Real Madrid boycotted their pre-match news conference, training and the official photocall in protest at comments from referee De Burgos and VAR Pablo González Fuertes in their own news conference.

Madrid said the officials had demonstrated "hostility and animosity" towards the club, when asked about videos broadcast on Real Madrid TV criticising referees' decisions.

Madrid's loss in the cup final increases the pressure on the team and coach Carlo Ancelotti, after they were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals earlier this month.