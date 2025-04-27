Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot sang Jürgen Klopp's name on the pitch at Anfield as Liverpool celebrated their Premier League title win.

A 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, as well as a Destiny Udogie own goal saw Liverpool clinch the title with four games to spare.

Smiling, Slot said: "I send my appreciation to Jürgen," before breaking into the chant which the crowd immediately joined in with.

The chant is Klopp's name to the tune of Opus' 1984 track "Live Is Life."

Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's Premier League title win. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Slot, who has won the title in his debut season at Liverpool, added: "It was clear we couldn't lose this game. Everyone on the bus said, 'There's no way we're going to lose this game.'"

"They always find a way to win. [I'm] incredibly proud, not only of the players but the people standing here -- sport directors, my staff members -- we should give them a big round of applause.

"Let's forget it's the second [title] in 35 years, it's the second in five years!"

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said winning the Premier League title was an achievement the club would never take for granted.

"It's special and it's something that we don't take for granted. It's amazing, what today was," Van Dijk told Sky Sports as the players took a lap of honour around Anfield.

"A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week. We got the job done and we truly deserve to be champions of England.

"[It's] the most beautiful club in the world. I think we deserve all of this. Let's enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in."

Liverpool first lifted the Premier League trophy five years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the fans were not allowed inside the stadium to celebrate their first league title in 30 years.

This time, however, the fans turned up at a packed Anfield, serenading the players with the club's anthem "You'll never walk alone."

"Yeah, I was desperate for them [to be here] of course, for all the fans around the world, for the fans here, but for us as well," Van Dijk said.

"We got two Premier League trophies in five years, so that's still a good achievement."