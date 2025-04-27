Nedum Onuoha praises Liverpool as "very deserving" Premier League champions after securing the title vs. Spurs. (2:23)

Five years after COVID-19 restrictions prevented Liverpool supporters from celebrating at Anfield, their team's first top flight title triumph in 30 years, fans wasted little time on Sunday getting the party started on another Premier League success.

With Anfield filled to the brim, Liverpool equalled Manchester United's record of 20 English top-flight titles with their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

But it was after Alexis Mac Allister struck a blistering shot to put the side ahead for good in the 24th minute that the delirious crowd at the sun-drenched stadium erupted and they did not stop singing until well after the final whistle sounded.

The red-clad fans broke into chants of "Champions!" at numerous times during the second half, during which the match was stopped so a deflated Premier League trophy balloon could be removed from the pitch.

Liverpool players and staff on the touchline dashed onto the pitch the second the final whistle sounded then danced wildly to Dua Lipa song "One Kiss is All it Takes" -- a club anthem ever since the 2018 Champions League final, their first under Klopp.

They lined up arm-in-arm in front of the Kop, team captain Virgil van Dijk with the game ball tucked under one arm, for a stirring rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" as stadium staff choked back tears.

Liverpool clinched the 2020 title under Jürgen Klopp, 30 year's after the Reds' previous top-flight title in 1990, but many said the title should come with an asterisk since no fans were permitted in the stadium when Liverpool lifted the trophy.

Thousands of fans not fortunate enough to be inside Anfield on Sunday celebrated outside, setting off flares well before the game ended.