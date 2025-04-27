Nedum Onuoha believes his former side, Manchester City, deserved to progress into the FA Cup final after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley. (1:20)

Pep Guardiola said reaching the FA Cup final doesn't come close to making up for Manchester City's poor season.

City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to set up a final against Crystal Palace next month.

But after failing short in the Premier League, Guardiola insists securing Champions League qualification and winning the FA Cup won't make him view the campaign as anything other than a disappointment.

Asked whether finishing in the top five and lifting a trophy will make it a successful season, Guardiola said: "Nooooooo!

"This season has not been good. We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool. It's not good. Look at the Champions League. We won one game? Two games?

"We were always a machine and we have not been good, but the damage will be minor. It is not going to confuse that the season has been good. The club have to take the right decisions so next season will be better."

City's victory over Forest to reach a third successive FA Cup final came on the same day as Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions after their 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield.

And after relinquishing the trophy he has won in each of the last four years, Guardiola began his post-match news conference at Wembley with a message to Arne Slot and his players.

"Before I start, on behalf of myself and all the club we want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club for their Premier League victory," said Guardiola.

"Well deserved, no doubts about that. A fantastic team. Hopefully next season we can be better to compete until the end that in this season was not possible. Congratulations to Liverpool."