Open Extended Reactions

At the end of the 2024 season, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah took to social media to make a promise to the club's supporters.

It had been an unfulfilling season for Liverpool, who won the EFL Cup but came up short on the quest for silverware in the Premier League and Europa League. Salah, who played a pivotal role in the club's 2019-20 Premier League triumph, noted that more was possible.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season," Salah posted. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

On Sunday, Liverpool hoisted the Premier League trophy to earn a record-tying 20th league title after defeating Tottenham 5-1 -- and Salah revisited his promise from a year earlier.

Salah -- who also posted a selfie in front of the club's supporters at Anfield -- wasn't the only Liverpool star active on social media after clinching the title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer, didn't seem to be thinking about his future after the title win -- posting a video of himself celebrating with the team in the locker room after Sunday's result.