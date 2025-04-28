MLS announced it is aware of a reported violation of the league's Non-Discrimination Policy that occurred in Sunday's match between Minnesota United FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, and will "immediately begin a thorough review of the matter."

The incident appeared to take place in the 95th minute of Sunday's match, which the Whitecaps won 3-1. The league's broadcast feed showed a verbal altercation between Minnesota's Joseph Rosales and Vancouver's Emmanuel Sabbi, with Sabbi's teammate, Sebastian Berhalter joining in and gesturing at Rosales.

Referee Drew Fischer then appeared to invoke the MLS protocol for violations of the league's Non-Discrimination Policy, speaking with the managers and captains of both teams. Rosales wasn't sanctioned by Fischer, hinting that Fischer was unable to corroborate what was said, and by whom. Play was ultimately allowed to continue.

Tempers continued to run high after the final whistle, however, with verbal altercations taking place. The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that Rosales shoved a Vancouver player as they headed down the tunnel.

In addition to MLS, Minnesota United also issued a statement, with the club acknowledging that one of its players is alleged to have violated the league's non-discrimination policy.

"Minnesota United is aware of an on-field incident involving one of our players and an allegation of a violation of the League's Non-Discrimination policy," the statement read. "Harassment or discriminatory behavior has no place in our sport, and we condemn all forms of harassment or discrimination. We are in close communication with Major League Soccer and will refrain from making any further comments as the League reviews the matter."

MLS has periodically dealt with issues of players directing discriminatory slurs at opponents. In November of 2023, MLS suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner three games for directing a slur at then-New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood. In April of that year, then-New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir was suspended six games for a racial slur directed at then-San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

As a means of trying to eliminate such incidents, MLS, in conjunction with advocacy group Black Players For Change and the MLS Players Association, developed a training program that was rolled out prior to the 2024 season. The program's aim is to make all players, especially those from abroad, aware of what verbal phrases are unacceptable and will be punished.

Every individual on the technical side of a team -- players, coaches, support staff -- are required to take part.