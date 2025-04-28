Stats: Mbappe's 34 overtakes Ronaldo; Liverpool win their 20th, Barca their 32nd, Salah hits 46

Open Extended Reactions

It was a weekend for celebrations around Europe, with titles being decided and cups being won. Liverpool were finally crowned Premier League champions after a 5-1 win over Tottenham at home. There was more celebration for Crystal Palace and Manchester City as the duo got the better of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively, to reach the FA Cup final.

The third Clasico of this season saw Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 3-2 in extra time to win the Copa del Rey, while Atletico Madrid kept their faint hopes of winning La Liga alive with a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. Over in Italy, there was another twist in the Serie A title race as Roma defeated Inter, allowing Napoli to go three points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Torino.

Bayern Munich edged closer to the Bundesliga title with a 3-0 win over Mainz, while Leverkusen delayed their rival's coronation with a 2-0 win over Augsburg. PSG had already wrapped up their league title weeks ago, but saw their impressive unbeaten record come to an end with a 1-3 loss to Nice in Ligue 1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

20 and 2

Liverpool tied Manchester United's record of 20 English First Division titles (Arsenal follow with 13, Manchester City with 10 and Everton with 9), although this was only the club's second title in the Premier League era. Liverpool also became the seventh team to secure the PL title with 4+ games remaining and the first since 2017-18 to secure the PL title in April (Manchester City).

6 and 4 and 1

Arne Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp this season, became the sixth manager to win the Premier League title in his first season at a club (Antonio Conte, Claudio Ranieri, Manuel Pellegrini, Carlo Ancelotti, José Mourinho). Slot is the fourth-fastest manager to win a Premier League title after 330 days in charge (Ranieri 294 days, Conte 305, Ancelotti 312). Slot is also the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League crown.

15+

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League with a 15-point difference over second-place Arsenal. Only three previous times has a PL champion finished with a larger point gap between second place.

2

With Liverpool clinching the title, Arsenal could finish second in the Premier League table for a third straight season. Only one team has finished runner-up in three consecutive PL seasons before - Arsenal in 1998-99, 1999-2000 and 2000-01. Arsenal won the league title the following season.

5

Liverpool became the fifth team to achieve multiple titles in the Premier League era after Manchester United (record-holder with 13 titles), Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. Four seasons is the biggest gap between first and second title in the Premier League era.

Liverpool have tied Man United to become the only clubs in English football history to win 20 top flight titles ���� Legendary �� pic.twitter.com/Qxtuj7BEiU - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 27, 2025

46

Mohamed Salah scored in the win over Tottenham Hotspur and now has 46 goal contributions this season in the Premier League (28 goals, 18 assists). That is 1 shy of tying Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for most goals + assists in a single Premier League season. The Egyptian is also now on 185 career Premier League goals, overtaking Sergio Agüero for 5th on the all-time Premier League top scorers list.

1

It was the first time in Premier League history that all the relegated teams were confirmed with 4+ games remaining in the season, and also the first time ever that all the relegated teams were confirmed before May.

1:49 and 20y 157d

At 1:49, Rico Lewis scored the earliest FA Cup semifinal goal in the last 10 seasons. Lewis (20y 157d) is also the youngest player to score for Manchester City at Wembley since Steve MacKenzie in May 1981 (19y 172d in the FA Cup final v Tottenham).

3

Manchester City reached their third straight FA Cup final (defeated Manchester United in 2022-23 and lost to Manchester United in 2023-24) - the first team to reach three straight FA cup finals since Chelsea in 2020-22 (club lost all three). The only other team with three FA Cup final appearances in a row this century are 2001-03 Arsenal (2 titles in that span).

14 and 4

Manchester City reached the 14th FA Cup final in club history and fourth under Pep Guardiola, only Chelsea (5) have reached more since Guardiola took over in 2016-17.

100+

City will face Crystal Palace in the final - they are unbeaten (4-3-0 W-D-L) in their last 7 games vs Palace; last loss was Oct. 30, 2021. City and Palace will meet for the fifth time in the FA Cup; Crystal Palace's only FA Cup win over City was over 100 years ago in 1921. City have won the last 3 FA Cup meetings between the clubs by an aggregate score of 18-4.

1 and 3

Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for only the third time in their hisstory, having last done so in 2015-16. They have never won the competition.

1

Jules Koundé's winning goal in the 116th minute was his first goal in 15 career games played vs Real Madrid (all comps)

32

Barcelona won their 32nd Copa del Rey title (first since 2021), extending the record for most all-time.

3

Barcelona won three straight editions of El Clasico for the first time since 2011-12 and three in a single season, tying the club's second-most in a season in all competitions.

Pedri's opening goal for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final was his first goal in all competitions in his last 15 games �� What a time to break his scoreless streak �� pic.twitter.com/4FLqiAfCA6 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

1

This was Barcelona's first Copa del Rey final win vs Real Madrid since 1990 (fourth overall); had lost finals in 2011 and 2014 since.

2 and 20

Lamine Yamal became the first player with 2 assists in a Copa del Rey final since Jorgi Alba and Frenkie De Jong in 2021. The last 5 players to record multiple assists in a Copa del Rey final were all from Barcelona. Yamal has 20 assists this season in all competitions, only his teammate Raphinha (21) has more this season among LALIGA players in all competitions

3

Hansi Flick became only the third head coach in rivalry history to win his first three El Clásico games and the second to do so for Barcelona after Pep Guardiola won his first five.

34

With his 34th goal for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, Kylian Mbappe overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 33 goals in his debut season for the club. The record is held by Ivan Zamorano, with 37 goals.

Hansi Flick has won ALL seven finals that he has managed in during his career �� �� DFB Pokal

�� Champions League

�� UEFA Super Cup

�� DFL Supercup

�� FIFA Club World Cup

�� Supercopa de España

�� Copa del Rey Incredible �� pic.twitter.com/SyemUxqxIG - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

15

Julián Álvarez became the first Atletico player 25 years or younger to score 15+ goals in a single LALIGA season since Antoine Griezmann in 2015-16 (scored 22).

1

Julian Alvarez (15) and Alexander Sorloth (13) are the top 2 scorers for Atletico Madrid in LALIGA this season. Only one time under Diego Simeone have Atletico had 2 players each score 15+ LALIGA goals in the same season, and it was last year (Griezmann 16, Alvaro Morata 15).

5 and 10

Real Valladolid's relegation to the second division was confirmed this week. It was the club's 10th relegation from LALIGA. Valladolid have alternated relegations and promotions in each of the last 5 seasons

10 and 50

Christian Pulisic scored his tenth goal of the Serie A season. It is his second consecutive league season with double digits after never previously reaching double digits. Pulisic also reaches 50 goal contributions (31 goals and 19 assists) in all comps since 2023-24. He is one of three Serie A players with 50+ alongside Ademola Lookman (50) and Lautaro Martínez (54) in that span.

Harry Kane will be suspended for Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match next week due to yellow card accumulation. They have a chance to win the league that day in what would be Kane's first major club trophy of his career. pic.twitter.com/mwaHuBhqqb - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

14

Bayern Munich have 14 clean-sheet wins in Bundesliga this season, only Napoli and Juventus has more in Europe's top 5 leagues (15 each).

500

Thomas Müller made his 500th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich, becoming the fourth player in Bundesliga history to reach the mark for a single club after Charly Körbel (602 for Frankfurt), Manfred Kaltz (581 for Hamburg), and Michael Lameck (518 for Bochum).

1

PSG lost a game in Ligue 1 for the first time this season (1-3 vs Nice), becoming the last team to lose a game in Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season. This was PSG's third home loss this season in all competitions (previous 2 were in UCL vs Atlético Madrid and Liverpool). The club's last home loss to a French team was its final home Ligue 1 match last season vs Toulouse.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

1

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr reached the semifinals of the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Portuguese star edging closer to his first major trophy with the club.

5

Inter Miami ended a 5-game winning streak in all competitions when Lionel Messi didn't play (first such loss since August 2024 vs Columbus Crew).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)