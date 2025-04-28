Arsenal have reached the UEFA Women's Champions League final for the first time in 19 years after beating Lyon 5-3 on aggregate. (0:57)

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has praised her side's ruthlessness in their 4-1 comeback win against Lyon in the women's Champions League.

The north London side were forced to overcome a one-goal deficit after they were beaten by the French giants 2-1 at the Emirates a week prior, but after an early mistake by Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler levelled the aggregate score in the fifth minute, Arsenal grabbed their opportunity to break away and secured a spot in the Champions League final for the first time in 18 years.

Arsenal were clinical in front of goal, with Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord and Russo finding the back of the net to hand the eight-time champions their first UWCL semifinal loss since 2009.

"I think we were ruthless," Russo told Sky Sports after the match. "In these moments, the last game, people were talking to us about it being about fine margins and it really is and I think today in both boxes we were so ruthless.

Alessia Russo has scored seven goals in the women's Champions League this season. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I mean the goals obviously, but the clearances, Katie's [McCabe] header off the line, Steph's [Catley] and Leah's [Williamson] aerial balls, like everything was taken care of."

Russo, who moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in the summer of 2023 in the hunt for European success, scored in the first minute of the second half to cement the Gunners spot in the final.

"[Going to the final] That gives me goosebumps," Russo said. "I'm just over the moon. What we did today, the performance we put in. Not even just the result the performance as a whole.

"How we responded after the last game was just incredible and yeah, absolutely buzzing to be going to the final."

Arsenal will face reigning champions Barcelona in the final on May 24 in Lisbon.