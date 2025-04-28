Arne Slot's former teammates and coaches explain how Slot the player was different from Slot the coach. (1:28)

Liverpool have confirmed a victory parade will take place in the city on May 26 when the club will celebrate winning the Premier League title with their fans.

Arne Slot's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to clinch the club's 20th league title. They are 15 points clear at the top of the table, with second-place Arsenal now unable to catch them, even with four games remaining this term.

As a result, the leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, has formally invited the club to take part in a victory parade on May 26, the day after Liverpool's final game of the season at home against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool will celebrate their Premier League title triumph with a traditional open-top bus parade. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 15-kilometre parade route will be the same one used following the club's 2019 Champions League triumph, as well as the parade to celebrate the team's Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories in 2022. The parade will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city before travelling northbound on Queens Drive, towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover.

The parade is expected to last between three and five hours, with more information set to be issued by Liverpool City Council in the coming weeks.

"We're delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on May 26. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football -- it's a celebration of our city's pride, passion and community spirit," Robinson said.

"A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach -- which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision -- comes to the fore again.

"It's set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve."