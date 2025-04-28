Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLS season is now firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 10 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

The Caps extended their lead atop the Western Conference with a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Pedro Vite netted a double at BC Place after Sebastian Berhalter's opener. The vibes are very good ahead of Wednesday's date with Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup action.

Previous ranking: 2

Miami may have felt it had three points secured, but a furious Dallas fightback saw the Florida squad fall 4-3 on Sunday. Preparation for the Concacaf Champions Cup, however, meant there was no Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba or other key players -- so Miami keeps its spot for now.

Previous ranking: 3

The Crew bounced back well from their first defeat of the season, scoring a goal in each half to secure a 2-1 home victory over San Jose. The goals -- from Sean Zawadzki and Max Arfsten -- still aren't coming from the forward position, but manager Wilfried Nancy still won't be too concerned as long as they keep coming.

Previous ranking: 5

Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey scored a double, including a stunning bicycle kick, in a 2-1 victory over Kansas City. The win extends FCC's win streak to five in a row and keeps them undefeated at home in 2025.

Previous ranking: 4

Charlotte finally fell at home and did so to a surprising opponent, dropping a 1-0 result to New England at Bank of America Stadium. While the home side had more of the ball, generated many more dangerous chances and outshot the visitors 18-7, Carles Gil's 77th-minute goal for the Revs was the only breakthrough.

Previous ranking: 7

The Union rolled past D.C., scoring in the 15th minute and adding two more in the second half for a 3-0 victory at Subaru Park. For Philly, it paired nicely with last weekend's 3-0 win over Atlanta, although goalkeeper Andre Blake's clean sheet made the home side's scoreline look better than their performance may have warranted.

Previous ranking: 8

Despite conceding just before the half, the Rapids were able to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Seattle. The stalemate extends their unbeaten streak to three weeks and keeps Colorado in the logjam near the top of the Western Conference.

Previous ranking: 6

It's the first three-match losing streak in San Diego history, with the expansion club falling 3-1 to RSL at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday. Hirving Lozano's goal from the penalty spot was one of few positives for manager Mikey Varas to take away from the match as he now tries to get the team back on track.

Previous ranking: 13

The goals keep coming for the Timbers, with a 4-2 win over the Galaxy on Sunday night making it 18 goals in the past seven matches for Phil Neville's group. The result moves the Timbers into second in the West.

Previous ranking: 10

Danny Musovski continued to find the back of the net for the Sounders, finishing off a low cross in the 45th minute but conceding in the second half of a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids. The Sounders haven't lost in their last three.

Previous ranking: 9

The good news for Minnesota was that it was able to score after two weeks of being shut out, but the bad news is that the goal came late in a 3-1 loss to Vancouver with the Loons already trailing by three goals.

Previous ranking: 14

Nashville put together a dominant performance, smashing the Fire 7-2 on Saturday. Sam Surridge scored four goals, Hany Mukhtar had a pair, and NSC enjoyed what was just about a perfect night.

Previous ranking: 11

The Sunday Night Soccer spotlight shouldn't be too bright for a club used to playing important matches, but LAFC needed Denis Bouanga to salvage a point -- which he did with two goals after the 70th minute despite having a penalty saved -- in a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City.

Previous ranking: 15

That's one way to end a scoring slump. The Lions were yet to score in April, but found goals aplenty in a 3-0 victory over Atlanta. In addition to the win, it's now been more than 400 minutes since Orlando conceded.

Previous ranking: 17

FCD showed they have no quit in them, rallying from 3-1 down to take all three points from a trip to Florida in a 4-3 victory over Miami. While Inter didn't have their biggest stars on the field, Dallas will be proud of its gritty showing, especially with a long injury list meaning many of its own usual starters didn't make the trip.

Previous ranking: 12

The attack remains a big question mark for Austin, and it wasn't firing in a 2-0 defeat to Copa Tejas rival Houston this weekend. Forward Brandon Vázquez missed out with an injury, but the Verde still need more from winter addition Myrto Uzuni.

Previous ranking: 18

Noah Eile headed in his debut MLS goal from a corner kick for the lone goal of a 1-0 Red Bulls victory over Montréal.

Previous ranking: 20

The Dynamo were able to beat Texas rival Austin 2-0, and fans are plenty excited about the new addition. A week after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer in his debut, Ondrej Lingr capitalized off a failed clearance to open the scoring. A new MLS star may be emerging.

Previous ranking: 22

Call an ambulance, but not for the Revs, who continue to climb the table with a third consecutive victory. This weekend, it was a 1-0 win over Charlotte, who previously hadn't dropped a point at home.

Previous ranking: 19

After the high of tasting victory last week, it was back to the doldrums for D.C. Christian Benteke's hip injury kept him from making the trip to Philadelphia, and United lacked attacking punch in a 3-0 loss to the Union.

Previous ranking: 25

Diego Luna made the most of a second chance. After the red card he was shown last time out was rescinded during the week, he scored twice in his native California to pace RSL to a 3-1 victory over San Diego.

Previous ranking: 16

The Fire will want to wipe this weekend from their memory quickly, conceding seven in a row before scoring two goals that could barely be called consolation in a 7-2 defeat to Nashville. Gregg Berhalter made a pair of changes in the 37th minute when Chicago was already down 4-0. It didn't help.

Previous ranking: 21

St. Louis likely will be happy with its performance, but frustrated it had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw with LAFC on Sunday. It's a result in a tough place to play, but the last win on March 15 is getting further and further away.

Previous ranking: 24

Alonso Martínez won a penalty and converted it to give NYCFC a 1-0 victory over Toronto. The goal came shortly after a saucy moment from Martínez created a chance for Hannes Wolf that was saved off the line.

Previous ranking: 23

Toronto couldn't keep NYCFC off the scoresheet, conceding a penalty and seeing it converted in a 1-0 defeat. The Reds didn't put a shot on target in the match.

Previous ranking: 26

Kansas City's topsy-turvy month continues, falling 2-1 to Cincinnati. Since the Peter Vermes era ended, it's been a win followed by a loss, followed by a win, followed by Saturday's defeat.

Previous ranking: 27

The Quakes continue to show creativity in attack and were able to score this week in Columbus thanks to a finish from Josef Martínez, but the Crew were too much to contain. Bruce Arena's men head back to the West Coast after suffering a 2-1 loss in Ohio.

Previous ranking: 28

It was another rough weekend for Atlanta, losing to Orlando, 3-0. After falling 3-0 to Philadelphia last weekend, the last thing the Five Stripes needed was to lose by the same scoreline to another team in the Eastern Conference.

Previous ranking: 29

The wait for a win continues for fans in Quebec, with Montréal unable to find the back of the net and conceding from a set piece in a 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls.

Previous ranking: 30

The team showed a bit of spirit after conceding three straight goals, but the final result still was a 4-2 home defeat to Portland. The defending champions have three points through 10 matches.