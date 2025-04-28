Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss which teams Marcus Rashford could go to if he decides to leave Manchester United. (1:57)

Aston Villa fear Marcus Rashford could miss the rest of the season with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Crystal Palace, a source has told ESPN.

Rashford was absent at Wembley Stadium on Saturday after complaining of a muscle problem during last week's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old travelled to London with the team, but was ruled out ahead of kick-off.

"He is injured," Emery said following the 3-0 defeat to Palace.

"He got injured this week and yesterday we did a test. It is his hamstring. We are going to test him each match to see how he is progressing. Probably some weeks that he can be not available."

Tests have revealed that Rashford is set for around a month on the sidelines which has put his further participation this season in jeopardy.

Rashford will miss Villa's final game of the season because he cannot play against parent club Manchester United.

A source has told ESPN that the medical teams at Villa and United, Rashford's parent club, are liaising to work out a plan for his recovery.

He remains hopeful of being fit to feature for England during the June international break.

A source has told ESPN that Villa are still undecided about whether to trigger their £40 million ($53.46m) option to make Rashford's loan move permanent.

Rashford, according to a source, does not believe he has a future under United boss Ruben Amorim and is targeting a summer move to a Champions League club.