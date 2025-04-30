Sonia Bompastor has lead Chelsea to a sixth WSL title in a row after they defeated Man United 1-0. (0:45)

Chelsea clinched the Women's Super League (WSL) title for a sixth straight season on Wednesday with a 1-0 win against Manchester United.

Chelsea had been planning to lift the title against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but their title celebrations were brought forward after Arsenal were dealt a 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa, meaning just a draw on Wednesday would be enough.

The Blues won the WSL in their last five campaigns under Emma Hayes and her successor, Sonia Bompastor, has only added to Chelsea's domination.

The WSL has gone down to the final day in the last three seasons, yet Bompastor has earned her first English domestic title with games to spare. Wins in their remaining two games would see the side go unbeaten in the league and eclipse the WSL points record (58), set themselves in 2022-23.

Lucy Bronze's lone goal was enough for Chelsea to secure a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday. Molly Darlington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bompastor, who joined Chelsea from French giants Lyon in the summer, secured Chelsea's first piece of silverware in March with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the League Cup final before delivering the west London club's eighth WSL trophy in her debut campaign in England.

Chelsea have the chance to complete their second domestic treble on May 18 when they face United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

They narrowly missed out on winning a historic quadruple after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish giants Barcelona in the semifinal last weekend.

Meanwhile, United's loss closes the gap for fourth place Manchester City as the pair are still grappling for a place in the top three, along side Arsenal who are one points ahead.