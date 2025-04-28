Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United beat Bristol City 4-0 in their penultimate game of the Championship season on Monday, a result that takes the battle for top spot in the table to the final day on May 3.

The win put Leeds back atop the Championship -- level on points with Burnley at 97, but ahead on goal difference -- with a win against relegation candidates Plymouth Argyle next Saturday securing the title for Daniel Farke's side.

Both Burnley, who host Milwall on the final day, and Leeds have already secured promotion to the Premier League for next season and can both finish the campaign with 100 points with wins.

Losers Bristol City are still right in the mix for a top-six finish and a spot in the promotion playoff alongside a host of other teams looking to claim the final spot on offer in the Premier League next season.

At the other end of the table, Cardiff City have already been relegated to League One and Plymouth look set to join them, but there are five other teams that could join them based on results.

Leeds were rampant throughout the one-sided affair at Elland Road on Monday as goals from Ao Tanaka, Wilfried Gnonto and two late strikes from Largie Ramazani giving the hosts the three points to stay level with Burnley, who beat Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds return to the top flight after dropping to the second tier in 2022-23 and losing the Championship playoff final at Wembley to Southampton in May 2024. Burnley secured their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after they were relegated last season.