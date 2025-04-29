Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot is set to be handed a bumper summer transfer budget by Liverpool, while Chelsea are plotting a double summer raid for Marc Guéhi and Dean Huijsen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Arne Slot is likely to have a busy summer in the transfer market. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

- Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be given one of the club's "biggest ever summer transfer budgets," according to the Daily Telegraph. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join from Valencia on July 1, with a No. 9 and a left-sided defender the main priorities. Bournemouth duo Dean Huijsen and left-back Milos Kerkez are on the shortlist, along with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. With the Magpies unlikely to entertain a deal, Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike -- but he would likely cost €80 million. Darwin Núñez, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas are all set to move on, while Trent Alexander-Arnold would have to be replaced if he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer..

- Chelsea are planning on signing two new center-backs this summer and have a pair of Premier League stars at the top of their shortlist, reports TEAMtalk. The outlet reveals that Cobham graduate Marc Guéhi is being lined up for a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, alongside Bournemouth star Huijsen. Both defenders are expected to attract significant interest this summer, with Huijsen in particular linked with just about every major European club. The Spain international has a reported £50m release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

- Christian Pulisic is set to be rewarded for his AC Milan form with a new contract on improved terms, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The United States international has netted 16 goals in all competitions and is the club's top scorer. Pulisic is set to sign a two-year extension, keeping him at San Siro until 2029. The midfielder's salary will be increased from €4m to €5m-a-year. However, Theo Hernández's future is less certain. The left-back is about to move into the final year of his deal, but any extension would be on the same salary -- and if he turns that down Milan will look to get a transfer fee while they still can.

- Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with River Plate for midfield sensation Franco Mastantuono, reports TyC Sports. The 17-year-old is wanted by several European clubs, although it is PSG who have made the signing a "priority." River hope to retain Mastantuono for another 18 months at least, by which point he will become a free agent. The Argentina under-20 international has five goal contributions from his first nine league games this season.

- Arsenal could make a move for another Chelsea misfit, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Gunners are considering offering Christopher Nkunku a Premier League lifeline. Last summer, Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling on loan from the Blues and they are also interested in the 27-year-old Nkunku. The France international has started only nine games this season and a transfer fee of £40m could get a deal over the line. The forward is also being looked at by Barcelona and a number of Bundesliga clubs.

- Clubs in Spain and England are interested in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Nottingham Forest are linked, with a transfer fee of €40-45m needed to secure his signature. (Diario AS)

- Rodrygo "will not continue at Real Madrid if an offer arrives" this summer. The Brazil forward "has played a lot this year, and hasn't performed as hoped." Rodrygo has scored six times in 30 LaLiga appearances this season, with just one goal in all competitions coming in the last three months. (El Chiringuito)

- Agent Jorge Mendes is hoping to sort out the future of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the coming weeks. The 26-year-old, linked to Galatasaray and Man United, has an agreement that he can leave this summer, with Los Blancos looking for €20m. (Marca)

- Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus are interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The 26-year-old, who is happy at Barca, has a contract clause which makes him available for €65m in the first 15 days of July. (Diario Sport)

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, who started out at La Masia. The 29-year-old Spain international could be available for €30m-40m, with two years still to run on his contract. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Aston Villa have emerged as contenders to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs due to his €25m release clause. Villa sporting director Monchi watched Garcia at the weekend and could see him as a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Emiliano Martinez. (Cadena SER)

- Chelsea could offer Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Jamie Gittens, the England under-21 international who seems certain to return to England at the end of the season. If Chelsea stick to their commitment to sign Sancho permanently from Man United, he could then sign for Dortmund for a third time. (TEAMtalk)

- Wesley Fofana could join Marseille in the summer after Chelsea grew tired of the player's injury troubles. The Blues would be willing to consider either loan or permanent offers for the 24-year-old. (Foot Mercato)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are considering a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. The 24-year-old, who has played just three times in the Bundesliga this season, has also received enquiries from outside of Germany.Bayern plan to either loan out Peretz, or will let him leave permanently in the summer with a return clause inserted. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin have signed all documents for the transfer of Ibrahim Maza. The 19-year-old has impressed in 2. Bundesliga this season, earning his first Algeria callup in October. Leverkusen are expected to pay around €12m for the attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton could attempt to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur to lead their attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, and Richarlison could return three years after his £60m move to London. (GIVEMESPORT)

- Manchester United are being put off a possible deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen because they don't want to meet his £60m release clause. (TBR)

- Paris Saint-Germain are open to moving on 30-year-old centre-back Marquinhos. The Brazil international has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in recent windows. (L'Équipe)

- Como coach Cesc Fabregas is one of a number of options being considered by AS Roma in the summer to replace the retiring Claudio Ranieri. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Atletico Madrid will look to sign a central midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger as part of a squad rebuild. Villarreal's Alex Baena, who has a €60m release clause, is a priority. (Marca)